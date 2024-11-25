Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Injury Report: Key Updates Ahead of USC Showdown

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman went over the latest in injuries for the College Football Playoff hopeful Fighting Irish

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) after a Flanagan touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) after a Flanagan touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame is 60 minutes away from earning a trip to the College Football Playoff but in order to do so it first has to get by rival USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Head coach Marcus Freeman opened up the week with his regular press conference on Monday and gave an update to Notre Dame's current injury report. On it he revealed:

Howard Cross III, Defensive Tackle:

Questionable with ankle injury suffered in Florida State game

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Linebacker:

Out with knee sprain

Bodie Kahoun, Linebacker:

Out for USC, no exact details given

KK Smith, Wide Receiver:

Out, recovering from collarbone injury

Notre Dame and USC are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday as a win by the Fighting Irish would secure a trip to the College Football Playoff.

