Notre Dame Football Injury Report: Key Updates Ahead of USC Showdown
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman went over the latest in injuries for the College Football Playoff hopeful Fighting Irish
In this story:
Notre Dame is 60 minutes away from earning a trip to the College Football Playoff but in order to do so it first has to get by rival USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Head coach Marcus Freeman opened up the week with his regular press conference on Monday and gave an update to Notre Dame's current injury report. On it he revealed:
Howard Cross III, Defensive Tackle:
Questionable with ankle injury suffered in Florida State game
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Linebacker:
Bodie Kahoun, Linebacker:
Out for USC, no exact details given
KK Smith, Wide Receiver:
Out, recovering from collarbone injury
Notre Dame and USC are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday as a win by the Fighting Irish would secure a trip to the College Football Playoff.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Updated College Football Playoff Projections Following Wild Week 13
Notre Dame Soars Past SEC Powerhouse in Latest ESPN FPI Rankings
Notre Dame Dominates Army: Key Takeaways as Irish on Cusp of College Football Playoff Berth
Notre Dame vs. USC: Surprising Kickoff Time Set for Exciting Regular Season Finale
Published