Notre Dame Football Injury Report Ahead of Florida State Clash
Generally when Notre Dame plays Navy you can count on the following week's injury report to be about the length of a CVS receipt.
As impressive as Notre Dame's 51-14 victory over previously unbeaten Navy was, perhaps just as impressive was the lack of real injuries the Fighting Irish suffered in the defeat of Navy.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met the media for his weekly availability on Monday and updated the latest Fighting Irish injuries.
Marcus Freeman on Defensive Back Tae Johnson
Tae Johnson will be available this week, moving forward. He started practicing last week and should be available this week.
Marcus Freeman on Kicker Mitch Jeter
Mitch Jeter's still questionable. Really has improved in terms of his recovery or his rehab from the injury a couple weeks ago. But he's still questionable.
Marcus Freeman on Edge Defender Loghan Thomas
Loghan Thomas will be questionable with a right hamstring from the Navy game.