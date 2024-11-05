Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Injury Report Ahead of Florida State Clash

Marcus Freeman updated the health of the Fighting Irish to kick off Florida State week

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Generally when Notre Dame plays Navy you can count on the following week's injury report to be about the length of a CVS receipt.

As impressive as Notre Dame's 51-14 victory over previously unbeaten Navy was, perhaps just as impressive was the lack of real injuries the Fighting Irish suffered in the defeat of Navy.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met the media for his weekly availability on Monday and updated the latest Fighting Irish injuries.

Marcus Freeman on Defensive Back Tae Johnson

Tae Johnson will be available this week, moving forward. He started practicing last week and should be available this week.

Marcus Freeman on Kicker Mitch Jeter

Mitch Jeter's still questionable. Really has improved in terms of his recovery or his rehab from the injury a couple weeks ago. But he's still questionable.

Marcus Freeman on Edge Defender Loghan Thomas

Loghan Thomas will be questionable with a right hamstring from the Navy game.  

