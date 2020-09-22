Notre Dame Is Set To Get Healthier Against Wake Forest

Notre Dame was without a number of players when it took on South Florida this past weekend, and the Fighting Irish defense was especially depleted. The Irish defense should be healthier this weekend when they travel to Wake Forest.

Head coach Brian Kelly said on Monday that star safety Kyle Hamilton "looks pretty good," and he expects the talented sophomore to practice this week. Getting Hamilton back into the lineup would be huge for Notre Dame, especially if he's close to 100%.

Not having Hamilton against South Florida allowed Houston Griffith to get plenty of reps, and the junior shined in the victory. It also opened up opportunities for more playing time for sophomore KJ Wallace and junior DJ Brown.

That should help solidify the safety position moving forward as Hamilton gets closer to full strength.

Notre Dame should also get junior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola back into the lineup after he was out against the Bulls.

Kelly was less certain of the return of grad transfer wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who is still going through the necessary running tests to be cleared to return to practice. Kelly listed Skowronek as day-to-day, with a specific return to practice date yet to be set.

