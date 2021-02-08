IB Insider: What I'm Hearing About The Notre Dame Defense, Safety Coach Chris O'Leary

The latest information we are hearing about the Notre Dame defense, position changes and the hiring of Chris O'Leary

Notre Dame will run a very multiple and diverse defense under Marcus Freeman, which is common knowledge at this point. There will be plenty of moving parts between now and the first game of the season, but here is some information I've gathered talking to sources in the early going.

WHAT I'M HEARING ON THE DEFENSIVE LINE

It is obvious that he will continue with the multiple looks he's shown in the past. We will, in fact, see a lot of mixing up four-down looks and three-down looks.

Freeman seems willing and eager to use multiple personnel, and to have the flexibility to mix up his base from week to week in order to matchup against the diverse offenses he will face.

Thus far it appears that Notre Dame's base defense will be a four-down look, but Freeman won't be as locked into the 4-2-5 alignment on base downs like we saw the last three seasons. There will be a much greater level of multiplicity and diversity. There will likely be weeks where Notre Dame does in fact look more like a 3-3-5 defense, but it will be dependent on adapting to best handle the strengths of the opposition.

This should help Notre Dame a great deal against the more explosive offenses we are seeing, not just in the ACC but nationally.

I'm also hearing that senior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is going to get a shot at the "big end" position that was manned by Adetokunbo Ogundeji last season. There are a couple of reasons for this, and the first is the staff feels that his skill set and body type will be better suited for that position, and there's also concern about the depth in 2021 beyond Justin Ademilola at that position.

There is also a great deal of confidence in player like Jayson Ademilola, Rylie Mills and possibly even freshman Gabriel Rubio to handle the three-technique position. Those players are more disruptive than Tagovailoa-Amosa inside, and his skills would fit well with Justin Ademilola in a rotation on the outside.

There is also growing confidence inside the football program that defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who will remain at the Vyper end spot, is poised to have a big, big season ... which won't surprise most fans.

WHAT I'M HEARING ABOUT CHRIS O'LEARY

Obviously the head coach is going to make the ultimate decision about hiring assistant coaches, and that was true with Brian Kelly when it comes to Chris O'Leary getting promoted to coach the safeties.

I don't know O'Leary personally and never observed him coaching, so when he was hired I reached out to a number of sources who are more familiar with him, and here's a couple of things I gathered.

The first is that Kelly allowed Freeman to be a huge factor in his decision, which leads me to believe O'Leary made a strong early impression on the new Notre Dame defensive coordinator.

The second aspect is that sources informed me that Kelly got a lot of feedback from the players about O'Leary, and that seems to have been a big part of the decision. I quickly learned that players at Notre Dame, at a variety of positions, think extremely highly of O'Leary.

A key to that is that yes, being young allows O'Leary to bond on a personal level with players who he likely shares many of the same interests, but a coach must command respect from players, and that can be challenging when you are young enough to be a peer. From what I've gathered from sources, O'Leary absolutely commands respect from players and was liked and respected for his coaching chops, and that was a driving force behind the excitement in the locker room when he was hired.

