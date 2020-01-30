Irish Breakdown Mailbag - January 30

It’s time for the Irish Breakdown Mailbag!

In the video above I answer questions about head coach Brian Kelly and his recruiting efforts, and I address Ian Book’s pro potential, so check that out for that Q & A. Now let’s move onto the rest of the questions.

Irish For Life — Any more news on the new assistant coach hire?

The latest information I’ve gathered is that John McNulty is going to be the hire on offense, but my sources have been a bit dodgy about this. There was some talk about bringing in someone with some OL experience, but the main priority the staff wanted was someone with experience as a coordinator, and that’s what McNulty brings.

I made my opinion about hiring a more experience OC known, but if you’re going to commit to a 27-year old guy that you think has great potential, you need to then surround him with a staff that can best assist him in growing and developing as quickly as possible. McNulty brings experience as a coordinator, which should help both Tommy Rees and Lance Taylor, but he also has an NFL background - which fits well with Taylor - and he worked with Rees with the Chargers, so there’s already a relationship there.

It would make sense to add a coach with those two ingredients to the staff if you’re serious about doing what it takes to compete for a title with a young coach like Rees as your OC.

Regarding defense, it’s no different than what I heard the other day. Daronte Jones was the guy they targeted, they were taking next steps but he bailed and left for the Vikings. What they liked about Jones was experience, and other candidates don’t have as much. But to be honest, I think Notre Dame dodged a bullet there.

The younger candidates are guys I’d much rather see get a shot. I’ve expressed my high opinion of former Irish analyst and current Green Bay Packer quality control coach Christian Parker, and the research I’ve done on current Cincinnati Bearcat corners coach Mike Mickens has me viewing him as a young coach on the rise. Both have star potential as assistants.

I’m also extremely high on current GA/analysts Nick Lezynski, Chris O’Leary and Clay Bignell. Parker would probably be my top choice, but that’s a strong, strong group of talented young coaches to choose from.

Jpirish58 — Two questions. Any updates on the DB coach and offensive coach add? Secondly. Do you feel that the Astros should have their title stripped. I believe this is as bad as the Black Sox scandal. The integrity of the game is at stake. Thanks

See above regarding the new DB and offensive coaching situation. Regarding the Astros, yes, I do believe their title should be stripped. I also think they should be forced to pay back any direct financial benefits they received by playing in and winning the World Series. I feel like they got nothing more than a slap on the wrist for the fact they all but cheated their way to a championship.

TimO74 — With all the talk/rumors/ideas about new coaches I've been thinking .... With many teams eliminating the fullback while using a move tight end do you see any college football teams combining the RB and TE coaching responsibilities under one coach thus freeing up a coaching slot? With the potential ND may combine TEs and Tackles (which is more common) I was wondering if this combination is ever used ... It seems like an inefficient use of resources to commit 2 of your 10 coaches to 2 of your 22 starting players.

I love outside the box thinking when it comes to putting a staff together, I really do. But this isn’t an idea I would go with, at least not the way Notre Dame uses its tight ends and running backs.

The issue you have is two-fold. One, the techniques being taught at both positions are incredibly different. Stance, start, footwork, blocking technique, route technique, everything is different. Two, their assignments and roles are completely different. There is just nothing you have in common enough to make them similar, and the coach would have to teach two completely different things to each position.

What I could see is if a staff needed to create an extra opening on defense, you could make a full-time guy be the position coach at RB and TE in name, and have him do some of the big picture stuff a coach needs to do, and then if you have a talented GA you could have him actually do the day-to-day coaching of that position. So maybe have the GA coach the RB’s every day, go through film, etc. and then have the full-time coach be the one ultimately responsible for conduct and academic progress, etc.

That could work.

PBI_Irish — Pick one: Lea or Balis.

Thank goodness I don’t have to. The coordinators will also always get the love and respect, but I think the success on defense goes hand in hand with the addition of the new defensive coaches (Mike Elko, Clark Lea) and the hire of Matt Balis to run the strength program.

Clark Lea has done a brilliant job getting the most out of his linebackers from a technique and assignment standpoint the last three seasons, and the uptick in production at defensive line means Mike Elston is doing a great job there. Same with the job Terry Joseph has done at safety the last two seasons. But it’s not just their coaching, because the best coach in the world can’t ensure his players are physically at their max from a strength and conditioning standpoint. Those days are long gone.

The strong finish on defense in November is part great coaching, part excellent talent and part having a strength program that got the team ready to thrive late in the year while opponents are faltering.

Coachty22 — In the past you broke down college football top tier programs. Alabama and Clemson are obviously tier 1. Where do you see ND NOW!? I don't believe we are at elite level yet, but we are not far. IMO I believe we are in the tier 1.75 if that makes sense. I think we can beat teams like Oklahoma and UGA. I think we are evenly matched from a talent stand point with those teams. There is nobody I can compare us too … what are ur thoughts?

To me Notre Dame is still very much in the middle of the pack of Tier 2. They had a chance to rise to the top this season but they couldn’t get it done. Can Notre Dame beat Oklahoma and Georgia? Of course, but they haven’t done it. The 2012 Oklahoma team Notre Dame beat is a thing of the past, as both programs are vastly different now, so we don’t know how Notre Dame would handle the current Oklahoma squad.

We do, however, know how they would handle Georgia. They will battle Georgia, they will go toe-to-toe with Georgia, but when the game is on the line the Bulldog players have shown they will make the winning plays, the Notre Dame players have not. Georgia also has a playoff win under their belts and multiple Top 10 victories, Notre Dame has none of those.

Until Notre Dame actually beats a Tier 1 team (Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State) or a Tier 2 team that is above them (Georgia, Oklahoma) then they cannot be said to be that kind of program.

For more read THIS ARTICLE.

Irish For Life — Who is going to be able to carry the load at RB? Will Jafar Armstrong be able to take a big step this year? Can he stay healthy? Who has the best vision in the RB room right now? Can we get more Two Back?

Until Jafar Armstrong actually shows he can be that guy it’s hard to really depend on him. I get why the staff continues to push him (I’ll address that below), but you can’t count on him yet. Personally, I don’t think Notre Dame will have one running back that carries the load, and that’s okay. It’s nice to have that guy, but as long as you have an outstanding offensive line and multiple backs capable of making plays to go with a quarterback that can do damage with his legs the run game will be just fine.

Regarding who has the best vision, I’d probably have to go with Jahmir Smith on that one, although C’Bo Flemister isn’t far behind. I think both show the ability to be decisive, downhill runners when their technique is right.

Brennan_NDguy — What are your thoughts on the RB group, and why do they keep pushing carries on Jafar Armstrong even when last year he showed little promise as a RB (I know he was injured).

You can’t just ignore previous seasons simply because Armstrong had a bad 2019 season, and it was that, it was bad. Jafar looked much better in 2018, and that can’t be dismissed simply because he didn’t play as well this season. There are a number of reasons his 2019 season ended up being a wasted campaign, but he showed himself to be getting closer and closer to developing into a natural runner in 2018.

With his size, speed and potential it would be foolish for the Notre Dame staff to give up on him, and I’m sure they won’t. Now, with his injury history that doesn’t mean you just throw him out there and assume he’ll be healthy for 20 carries a game over the course of an entire season, but it also doesn’t mean you put him on the back burner. You keep coaching him up, you keep developing him and you keep giving him a chance to work himself into the rotation, like they should do with all the backs.

Slap of Reality — Regarding cornerbacks, my understanding is that Kelly is not looking to add more corners but may look to move wideouts. Any idea of rankings for potential candidates to move to CB. Obviously WR is a stocked room with better talent coming in each year, are there obvious options in the room today that were highly rated cbs in high school?

They have already done that with the move of Cam Hart during the 2019 season. Right now Notre Dame has as many scholarship cornerbacks on the roster as they did in 2019, but they lack experience. Moving a wide receiver doesn’t address the experience issue, and moving Houston Griffith back to corner not only hurts the safety position, it also hurts Griffith.

The reality is Notre Dame has good talent at cornerback, the key now is developing that talent. If you start moving other guys around you are taking much needed reps away from guys that you know will be there, and guys that desperately need those reps. The key for Notre Dame is hiring a corners coach who can really develop these young players, and then coach them hard, push them, teach them and develop them.

There’s enough talent with TaRiq Bracy, KJ Wallace, Cam Hart, Isaiah Rutherford, Clarence Lewis and Ramon Henderson for Notre Dame to have a strong group of corners the next couple of seasons, and of course you have Shaun Crawford for one more year. Focus on that talent, coach up that talent, and get that group to maximize their tools while looking to add even more talent on the recruiting trail.

Irishfyer15 — It seems like the coaching staff has been able to identify talent and find who the want at most positions on the field. Yet secondary recruiting is lagging again and we seem to either be getting on players later in the process or not going after the guys we identified early hard enough. Is this an issue of indecisiveness or something else I am missing.

I’m going to hold off on this one. I really like this question and it requires a lot of nuance. I’m going to write an article about this, and when I do you can take credit for coming up with the idea!

Celtic Dragon — Bryan, In the past you've been frawling at the mouth writing about Isaiah Foskey's potential, I was wondering if you could go more in depth on his skillset and ceiling specifically as a pass rusher. As an ND superfan who grew up in central Ohio I hate to admit it but I would really love a Chase Young type of player or something close to it.

I’m not sure what frawling at the mouth means, but if it means I think Isaiah Foskey has big time potential, you would be correct. What I love about Foskey is he’s a combination of Daelin Hayes and Khalid Kareem.

He’s got a tremendous frame, I mean an elite, elite frame. He’s got strong hands, he’s athletic and he showed a strong motor in high school. He’s just raw, and he when he first started being recruited he wanted to play tight end, so he’s still learning the nuances of the defensive end position.

Can he be a Chase Young type? That’s a really hard projection to make, but can he be a guy that is as good, maybe even a bit better, as an all-around player than Kareem and Julian Okwara? It will take time, but yes, I believe if he maxes out his potential he can absolutely be that kind of player.

IrishND88 — Any word on how Jack Lamb is recovering from his injury? If healthy do you see him as the best candidate to replace Asmar? Also, offseason question here. If you could pick one home and home series for ND in the next couple years who are you taking? I was at the Tennessee game in 2005 and their fans were incredible. I would love to see them on the schedule again.

Latest I heard is he’s healing fine and everything is going smooth, but I highly doubt he’s back for the spring. There’s talk he could make it back for some of the spring, and I expect him to at least be on the field and moving around, but I’d be shocked if he’s going through contact this spring.

He got through the initial healing part that would have determined if this was going to be a career-altering injury, at least that’s what I was told. Beyond that, we’ll have to see once he gets back on the field.

If healthy Lamb will certainly have a chance to compete for the starting job to replace Asmar, but so will Shayne Simon and Marist Liufau.

I would love to see Notre Dame and Oklahoma schedule another home and home.

chamgel — How do you envision the Buck situation playing out? I know Kelly mentioned JOK maybe moving over, but I really like his ability to make plays and cover at Rover, especially with corner depth being a concern.

That’s a good question. I’ve learned to give Clark Lea the benefit of the doubt, but I’d be very skeptical of him moving Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Buck. He’s a brilliant Rover, and unlike Drue Tranquill, moving him inside doesn’t help his NFL Draft stock in my view. He is built for placing in space, and at 215 pounds I would not want to subject him to playing in the box every game.

There are plenty of talented options. Simon, Lamb and Liufau are three to keep an eye on, as is Bo Bauer. Bauer was a brilliant special teams player in 2019, and if he proves to be the next best linebacker you could easily see Drew White move to Buck and Bauer step into the Mike role.

Should be a run spring in this regards. Check out the article I wrote breaking down the Buck spot and the top candidates HERE.

Fitz1105 — Who in your opinion is the best major sports athlete of all time? My list goes in order Lionel Messi(soccer), Babe Ruth, Wayne Gretzky. If you could recommend one book on the game of football what would it be? Thanks!

I try to avoid those types of comparisons because eras are so different. How can I compare Jim Thorpe or Babe Ruth to a modern day athlete, and vice versa. For me, the best athlete I’ve ever seen is Bo Jackson. To be able to play two major sports at such a high level, and do it with the combination of speed and power he brought to the table was special.

