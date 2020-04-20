Irish Breakdown Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft starts in just three days, and it should be an entertaining experience. Not just because of the fact sports fans haven’t had live events to experience over the last month, but also because it will be a wild affair.

In my first ever mock draft I have a lot of trades, some surprising picks and projections for Notre Dame players. There is one going in round one.

Irish Breakdown is running a mock draft contest, and the winner will get a year-long subscription. So get your own mock draft ready and submit it HERE.

1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

It would be incredibly tempting to trade down and accumulate a plethora of picks, but the Bengals have a chance to get a talented quarterback and new face of the franchise. Burrow doesn’t have a cannon, but he can make all the throws, he’s a tremendous leader by all accounts, has a great deal of moxy and he is a winner.

2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

The Redskins are switching to a 4-3 defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and they are in position to draft the best edge rusher in the draft. I’ve read a lot of talk about them needing to take a quarterback. You don’t reach for a quarterback a year after taking a quarterback when their’s an elite edge rusher to be had.

3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions have not hid their desire to trade down, but I won’t be surprised if the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers decide to stand firm and pick the quarterback that falls to them. That would leave the Lions in position to fill a major need by taking the best cornerback in the draft.

4. New York Giants — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

This is where the draft could get very, very interesting. New York isn’t a player away from competing for a title, so trading down would make a lot of sense in that regard, but landing the best tackle in the draft is a great way to build around your franchise quarterback (Daniel Jones) and franchise running back (Saquon Barkley), who they selected in the previous two drafts. Of course, they could blow this whole thing up by taking Isaiah Simmons.

Wirfs or Jedrick Wills would also be great fits since both play right tackle and New York already has Nate Solder making a lot of money at left tackle. Wirfs could slide right into the RT spot and eventually move over to the left side when Nate Solder departs or retires.

5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

I’m in the minority, I know, but I’m not sold on Tagovailoa or Herbert as Top 10 players. Tagovailoa is talented, but his injury history isn’t my only concern. He hasn’t been great in most big games against top defenses, and he was surrounded by elite talent across the board. I wouldn’t be shocked if Miami took Herbert, but I’m giving into a bit of group think here and placing Tagovailoa here.

6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is an incredibly intriguing player. He has great size, he has a powerful arm and he has all the physical tools you want in an elite NFL quarterback. The issue I have is those physical tools didn’t always show up on film, and I’ve never been comfortable with how Herbert goes through his progressions and his timing/anticipation. He finally showed up in big moments as a senior, but this is a boom-or-bust pick.

7. Denver Broncos (TRADE) — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

This is where the trades start going crazy, and I have the Broncos trading with the Panthers to select Jeudy. Denver needs another perimeter weapon for franchise quarterback Drew Lock, and Jeudy would be a tremendous complement to Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant.

My personal opinion is that CeeDee Lamb is the best wide receiver in this draft, but according to Mile High Huddle, the Broncos are targeting Jeudy, which is why I have him going ahead of the Oklahoma standout. But Jeudy is an elite route runner and an outstanding player in his own right.

For Carolina, they are in a complete rebuild, so trading down and taking at least one of Denver’s three third-rounders would make a lot of sense.

8. Arizona Cardinals — Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

If Arizona is smart they’ll either give their own franchise quarterback (Kyler Murray) a new wideout or a bookend tackle to pair with DJ Humphries. Arizona traded for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason and drafted Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler last season, so the tackle makes the most sense. Wills played right tackle at Alabama, so this is a natural fit.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Jacksonville could certainly take cornerback CJ Henderson at this spot, but I don’t view Henderson as a Top 10 player. Brown is a Top 10 talent that racked up 33 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks inside for the Tigers, and he also plays a position of need. This would be the better pick from a talent + need standpoint.

10. Atlanta Falcons (TRADE) — Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Atlanta needs help at linebacker and it would be an absolute coup for them to trade up and get Simmons at this spot. I view Simmons as one of the five best players in the draft, but the devaluing of off-ball linebackers and two quarterbacks being picked higher than they should pushes him down, and the Falcons take advantage.

11. New York Jets — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Smart organizations draft franchise quarterbacks and then build around them. I would never accuse the Jets of being a smart organization, but even they can’t mess this one up, right? Lamb would give Sam Darnold a legitimate No. 1 weapon with tremendous ball skills, a top-notch catch radius and the ability to do serious damage after the catch.

12. Las Vegas Raiders — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Raiders landed a franchise running back in round one a year ago (Josh Jacobs), tight end Darren Waller had a breakout season, 2019 draft pick Hunter Renfrow is an excellent slot receiver and the Raiders have another big wideout in Tyrell Williams. Landing the most explosive player in the draft would give the Raiders tremendous weapon. His speed would be a great fit for Jon Gruden’s West Coast offense.

13. Miami Dolphins (TRADE) — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

This is the point in the draft where the trading gets really wild. Miami has a lot of needs, but they don’t need 14 picks as much as they need difference makers. After landing a quarterback at No. 5, the Dolphins trade up to No. 13 to get Thomas. He’s still a bit raw, which is why I have him being picked after Wirfs and Wills, but Thomas has arguably the greatest upside of all the tackle. Miami isn’t in win-now mode, so they can take a chance at a high-upside young tackle with high character.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Tampa Bay is in win-now mode, and taking Becton here would give them a player that should be able to slide into the starting role at right tackle. Running back is the only other position on offense that could use an upgrade, and this is way too high to take a back. Tampa Bay could go defense, but Becton shores up the offensive line and gives the Bucs a talented pass blocker to protect Tom Brady.

15. Carolina Panthers (TRADE) — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The board falls perfectly for Carolina, who picks up at least a third-round pick from Denver and still gets a gifted defensive tackle. Kinlaw would add an impact talent and fill a major need for the Panthers, who would be wise to begin building up the trenches.

16. Minnesota Vikings (TRADE) — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Paul DePodesta is the NFL’s “moneyball” executive, so I see him wheeling and dealing and moving all around. His second trade is moving down to No. 22, and the Minnesota Vikings move up and fill a need at cornerback by selecting the perceived second best cornerback in the draft.

17. New York Jets (TRADE) — Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

This will be the shocker of the night. The Dallas Cowboys will trade the No. 17 pick to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams, who wants out of New York, and everyone knows the Cowboys have coveted Adams for a long time. The Jets reach a bit here, but landing the best interior player in the draft is yet another way to build around Darnold.

18. Cleveland Browns (TRADE) — Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

The Brown make their third trade of the night, this time moving up and swapping picks with the 49ers to take Ezra Cleveland. How fitting would this be for the Browns; they make a lot of trades and then ultimately end up with a player they want, and one whose name fits perfectly with the franchise. I prefer Austin Jackson and Josh Jones, but the Browns reportedly are infatuated with the former Boise State blocker.

19. Las Vegas Raiders — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Las Vegas has a need at cornerback and Fulton is a talented cover man that is battle tested. According to Pro Football Focus, over the last two seasons against Alabama’s vaunted receiving corps, Fulton allowed just thee completions (on seven attempts) and 55 yards to go with two pass break ups on 79 coverage snaps. He allowed just one reception in the playoff win over Oklahoma.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jefferson is one of my favorite players in the draft. He might lack the explosiveness of players like Ruggs and Jeudy, and he doesn’t have the same extensive track record as Lamb, but he’s a smooth and smart player with enough athleticism to be a difference maker in the NFL. If Jacksonville is set on going with Gardner Minshew at quarterback it needs to give him weapons, and Jefferson has WR1 talent.

21. Philadelphia Eagles — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Philadelphia needs another vertical threat for Carson Wentz, and Mims is a physically gifted player with proven production. This shouldn’t be all that complicated for the Eagles.

22. San Francisco 49ers (TRADE) — AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson

San Francisco enters the draft night with a pair of first round picks, but after No. 31 they don’t get to draft again until the fifth round. By trading back twice the 49ers are able to pick up extra premium draft capital and still end up filling a big need. I’m not quite sure why Terrell isn’t getting more first round love, but from the film I’ve studied this would make a lot of sense for the 49ers.

23. New England Patriots — K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

Reading through mock drafts the trendy pick is for the Patriots to either trade up draft a quarterback, or to select Utah State’s Jordan Love should he fall to this spot. I think the Patriots instead choose a player in round two or three (keep an eye out for Jake Fromm) and instead choose to fill their need for an edge rusher with this pick.

24. Indianapolis Colts (TRADE) — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

The Saints don’t have much draft capital and I don’t see them picking their “future quarterback” when the team is still trying to make a run. By trading back with the Colts they get an early second round pick (No. 34) and an extra third rounder plus a pick in 2021.

By moving into the first round the Colts are able to get their franchise quarterback. This is the perfect situation for Love and the Colts. The talented but raw signal caller gets to learn for a year from a veteran gunslinger (Philip Rivers), and the Colts get arguably the most physically talented quarterback in the draft.

25. Minnesota Vikings — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Minnesota needs an edge rusher and Gross-Matos is a perfect fit or their 4-3 alignment. The Vikings filled their need at cornerback with pick No. 16 and the depth at wide receiver in this draft is much, much better than four-down edge rushers. Minnesota gets one of the best pass rushers in the draft and then fills the wide receiver need in round two or three.

26. Miami Dolphins — Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

Miami caps off a tremendously successful first round by taking the best inside linebacker in the draft. In my view, Murray is one of the 15-20 best players in this draft if you discount positional value. But because positional value seems to matter so much to NFL teams, Murray falls and the Dolphins fill a major need with an extremely talented and productive linebacker.

If the draft does in fact fall this way for the Dolphins they would end the first round with a franchise quarterback, the offensive tackle with the highest ceiling in the draft and the best off-ball linebacker in the draft. All are talented and all fill major needs. What a night this would be for the Dolphins.

27. Seattle Seahawks — AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Seattle loves trading down, but this pick would make way too much sense. I’ve seen many analysts drop Epenesa because he ran a 5.04 at the NFL Scouting Combine. If only there was a coach that could take a big, physical defensive end with a 5.0+ 40-yard dash and turn him into a big-time player.

Oh wait, that would be Pete Carroll, who helped turn Michael Bennett into a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion despite the former Texas A & M lineman running a 5.13 (at 6-4, 274 pounds) at the combine.

28. Baltimore Ravens — Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

Miami isn’t the only team that will benefit from the off-ball linebackers falling in this draft. Queen is an athletic player that lacks ideal experience, but his talent is immense and he’s a great fit for the Ravens defense. Baltimore also has a need at this position, which means the Ravens fill a need, and do so with excellent value.

29. Tennessee Titans — Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Tennessee needs a cornerback and there are a number of quality options here. They could go in a number of different directions, but Gladney is my pick here due to Jaylon Johnson’s shoulder issues and inconsistency.

30. Green Bay Packers — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Green Bay has to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers more weapons, right? I thought about going tight end here, but the Packers drafted Jace Sternberger a year ago and they also have big wideouts Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown. Landing Aiyuk gives the Packers a player with big play speed on vertical routes and after the catch. Aiyuk also has a freaky wide catch radius for a 6-0 player.

31. San Francisco 49ers — Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

No, I didn’t forget about George Kittles, but hear me out. Drafting Kmet here makes a lot of sense because they get another pass game weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo, but it also gives them a big bodied athlete that can take on some of the more traditional tight end roles at times, which allows San Francisco to get even more creative with Kittles.

This two tight end look would make the 49ers run game even more potent, but it would also make the play-action concepts incredibly dangerous. Kmet and Kittles being on the field together also forces opponents to use their safeties to key the tight ends even more, which allows the outside receivers to face more one-on-ones.

San Francisco can then address running back and wide receiver with the extra draft capital they got from trading down twice from No. 13.

32. Kansas City Chiefs — Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

This was a very tough selection. Kansas City could easily go running back here and add either Ohio State’s JK Dobbins or Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. But I have a hard time seeing them picking a running back this high when he would be more a complementary player to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs could also shore up the interior of the offensive line (making Temple’s Matt Hennessy and LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry options here), or they could add another edge rusher or off-ball linebacker.

But I’m going cornerback, and I’m going with Igbinoghene because the Chiefs strike me as a franchise that cares more about upside than proven production. The former Auburn cornerback is still new to the position, but he’s extremely athletic and very talented.

NOTRE DAME PICKS (Round in parenthesis)

(2) 40. Houston Texans — Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

Okwara has first round length and athleticism, but he didn’t have first round production or consistency. That makes him a high value pick for the Texans, who are desperate to add a pass rusher and have shown a willingness to add Notre Dame players in recent seasons.

(2) 54. Buffalo Bills — Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Claypool is the perfect player for Buffalo, he really is. Not only does he add much-needed size to a wide receiving corps that is very small, he is exactly the kind of big bodied wideout the Bills need for talented, but erratic quarterback Josh Allen. Claypool’s huge catch radius and ability to make contested catches are exactly what the Bills need.

(3) 83. Denver Broncos — Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

Denver needs more cover men, and Pride is the best cover corner left on the board at this point. He could step in an immediately push for the slot corner role, and it would not shock me to see Pride battling for a starting role outside by his second or third season.

(3) 98. New England Patriots — Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame

After taking K’Lavon Chaisson in round one the Patriots add yet another talented, and versatile edge rusher in Kareem. The former Irish standout has exceptional length, he play play power ball and he can rush the passer, and his character and leadership are traits the Patriots will likely covet. There is also a huge need for a talent and depth upgrade on the edge in New England.

(5) 161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

This would be an ideal fit for Gilman, who would go to a franchise with a need at the position. The depth chart isn’t strong, and Gilman’s combination of experience, playmaking ability, athleticism and leadership would give him a chance to eventually compete for a starting role after beginning his career as a special teams standout.

(7) 228. Atlanta Falcons — Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

The 4.8 at the combine really hurt Elliott’s draft stock, and that causes him to fall to round seven. But whoever is smart enough to draft Elliott is going to get a standout special teams player, a quality athlete with the potential to become a rotation player, and a young athlete with extremely high character and excellent leadership qualities.

Plus, I like to think Salisbury State produces brilliant football minds, so Dan Quinn taking Elliott would make a great deal of sense.