Notre Dame Football Fans, Come Join The Irish Breakdown Community!!

The 2020 season is less than a week away! That means on Monday, Sept. 7 we will be kicking off our first game week content plan! It is going to be jam packed with written content, video analysis and podcasts breaking down Notre Dame and its first opponent, the Duke Blue Devils.

The video I did with former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein (see above) is just one example of the premium content that we will be bringing you every week!

You won't want to miss out on our coverage of Notre Dame's first season in the ACC and our growing Irish Breakdown community. You'll get it all by taking advantage of our Champions Lounge+ premium package!

The membership is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year! And you get the first 30 days for FREE! If you choose to sign up for a year you'll be paying just $4.99 each month, and the coverage you'll get over the next year will be excellent.

Here’s what you get by signing up for Irish Breakdown:

  • Access to all premium Irish Breakdown content
  • Access to the Champion’s Lounge+ message board
  • Free subscription to the award-winning magazine, Sports Illustrated
  • Digital edition of the 2020 NFL Football Preview
  • Access to all premium content to all Maven Coalition NFL team sites

That’s right, sign up for Irish Breakdown and you not only get premium access to our site, which includes the Champion’s Lounge+ message board, you not only get a free subscription to Sports Illustrated, you will also get access to all the premium content that we are about to roll out with our NFL team sites. So you get your favorite college team and NFL team in one deal!

