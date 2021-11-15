Irish Breakdown Thanksgiving Charity Drive - Come Join Us!

Irish Breakdown is asking for help during our Wednesday show to help local communities

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Irish Breakdown will be holding its weekly "Notre Dame Football Mailbag" podcast, but this week's show is going to be different, and we need your help to make it so.

During our show - which will begin at 12:30 PM ET on our YouTube Channel - we will answer all of your Notre Dame football and recruiting questions, but this time we are going to ask that you either give a super chat during the live show.

If you are not able or willing to give a super chat and want to do a more direct donation we will set up a page on the Irish Breakdown board that will allow for more direction donations.

Every single penny that we earn during that show will be used to provide food, clothing and supplies to local groups and shelters that will be able to help those who aren't as fortunate or blessed as what we have been at Irish Breakdown. We have spoken with multiple shelters and they have provided us with a list of their needs. Once we are done with the show and end the donation period we will take every single penny and go buy all the items they've asked for.

If we buy all the food needs and have money left over we are going to use the rest to buy winter clothes and supplies that they have asked for as well.

We will have a number of special guests lined up during the show who will come on and answer your questions and share things with you all. It's going to be a jam-packed, fun show!

I am a believer in full transparency as well, so we will provide screen shots of the final total amount of money raised and also the receipts we collect after we have made our purchases so that you can feel 100% certain that your donation is going to where we are saying it will go.

Right now we are set to work with Hannah's House, Hope Ministries and Faith Mission, which are all local shelters or homes that help in the Michiana community. We are still trying to reach out to more and see who else would like to partner with us.

I am looking forward to the show and hope that you join us! The show will begin at 12:30 PM ET and will go for at least two hours. We will have different guests come on throughout the show, so don't miss out!

