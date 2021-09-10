Notre Dame Players Aren't Taking Toledo Lightly

After knocking off Florida State to start off the 2021 season, Notre Dame football now has its eyes set on the home opener against Toledo this upcoming Saturday in what will be a short turnaround after the Sunday night matchup with the Seminoles.

Though the Irish will be down a day of preparation leading up to the Toledo game, sophomore tight end Michael Mayer isn’t worried about the team’s ability to deal with the quick turnaround.

“Our team doesn't look at it, like, ‘oh, what are we gonna do now?’" Mayer said while highlighting the fact that the team does a great job of taking care of their bodies and eating the right way. "We have to play another game in six days instead of seven days, we're taking it head on, we're practicing, we had a great practice today and we're just going with the week.

“I feel like we're approaching it like any other game; Tuesday and Wednesday are workdays, Thursday is a little bit lighter, and Friday's a walkthrough and we're approaching it like every other game of the season.”

Junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey echoed Mayer’s sentiments.

“We have the same mindset. We’re just ready to dominate every game,” Foskey said. “We’re doing the same stuff but we’re just doing it even better right now.”

In relation to Toledo specifically, Foskey noted that he and his teammates are excited to matchup against a solid Rockets offensive line unit.

“I see they have a decent line,” Foskey said. “They have a pretty good left tackle so that’s something that we’re looking forward to. I’m going to be looking forward to going against him and so is Myron [Tagovailoa-Amosa] and all of the other defensive ends, whoever lines up against him."

Though many would be quick to write off this next game as a sure win for the Irish, JD Bertrand emphasized that wouldn’t be the case in-house.

“We know they are a lot better of a team than what people give them credit for, and from there we just have to make sure that we’re preparing the same way and if not need to continue to prepare better than we’ve always prepared,” Bertrand said.

After an up and down performance on both sides of the ball for Notre Dame in the win over Florida State, Bertrand attested to the fact that the beauty of college football is in the new chances every week.

“The awesome thing about college football is you get another opportunity each week and so just being able to get another opportunity as a team and being able to go out there and play better than we played last week,” Bertrand noted.

Whatever the outcome may be on Saturday, it’s clear the Notre Dame players are focused on improving from week one and not taking Toledo lightly.

