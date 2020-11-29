Notre Dame Remains No. 2 In Latest Polls

Notre Dame stayed at No. 2 in the latest AP and Coaches Polls

Notre Dame remained No. 2 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls after its convincing 31-17 road victory over North Carolina. The Fighting Irish received two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

Clemson leaped Ohio State in the Coaches Poll, moving up to No. 3 after its 52-17 victory over Pitt. The Buckeyes did not play this weekend after its game against Illinois was called off. Ohio State inexplicably got a first place vote while Clemson lost its first place vote from last week.

North Carolina dropped out of the rankings after its loss to the Irish. No other Notre Dame opponents are currently ranked in the Top 25.

The second batch of College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, and it is those rankings that truly matter. Notre Dame ranked No. 2 in the first CFP rankings and will likely be ranked No. 2 again after Alabama smashed Auburn (42-13).

