Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Talks Improving His Game, Rushing The Quarterback
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame sophomore end Isaiah Foskey created a great deal of buzz for a strong offseason, but heading into the season-opening victory over Duke, the talented young end was still unproven.
Foskey still has plenty to prove, but he made quite the splash in the season opening win, registering a sack, another tackle for loss and two more hits on the quarterback. His second quarter sack near the goal line was a crucial factor in the Irish victory.
Foskey had quite the breakout in the opener, registering a sack and two hits on the quarterback in limited snaps.
0:03 - Foskey talks about using his hands to improve his pass rushing ability and how it limited him in 2019.
0:25 - Foskey talks about working with veteran Adetokunbo Ogundeji to improve his hands and pass rush skills.
0:43 - Foskey talks about what goes through his mind when he passes an offensive lineman on the edge, and why it's not really about getting a sack.
1:09 - Foskey talks about the excellent depth the Irish have on defense.
