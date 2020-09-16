Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Talks Improving His Game, Rushing The Quarterback

Notre Dame sophomore end Isaiah Foskey created a great deal of buzz for a strong offseason, but heading into the season-opening victory over Duke, the talented young end was still unproven.

Foskey still has plenty to prove, but he made quite the splash in the season opening win, registering a sack, another tackle for loss and two more hits on the quarterback. His second quarter sack near the goal line was a crucial factor in the Irish victory.

Foskey had quite the breakout in the opener, registering a sack and two hits on the quarterback in limited snaps.

0:03 - Foskey talks about using his hands to improve his pass rushing ability and how it limited him in 2019.

0:25 - Foskey talks about working with veteran Adetokunbo Ogundeji to improve his hands and pass rush skills.

0:43 - Foskey talks about what goes through his mind when he passes an offensive lineman on the edge, and why it's not really about getting a sack.

1:09 - Foskey talks about the excellent depth the Irish have on defense.

