SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Talks Improving His Game, Rushing The Quarterback

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame sophomore end Isaiah Foskey created a great deal of buzz for a strong offseason, but heading into the season-opening victory over Duke, the talented young end was still unproven.

Foskey still has plenty to prove, but he made quite the splash in the season opening win, registering a sack, another tackle for loss and two more hits on the quarterback. His second quarter sack near the goal line was a crucial factor in the Irish victory.

Foskey had quite the breakout in the opener, registering a sack and two hits on the quarterback in limited snaps. 

0:03 - Foskey talks about using his hands to improve his pass rushing ability and how it limited him in 2019.

0:25 - Foskey talks about working with veteran Adetokunbo Ogundeji to improve his hands and pass rush skills.

0:43 - Foskey talks about what goes through his mind when he passes an offensive lineman on the edge, and why it's not really about getting a sack.

1:09 - Foskey talks about the excellent depth the Irish have on defense.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

All the latest updates and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense v s. Duke

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Grading The Notre Dame Offense vs. Duke

Grading the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. South Florida

Notre Dame released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against the South Florida Bulls

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Duke: Defense

Things we learned about the Notre Dame defense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Stowne17

Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense vs. Duke

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its performance against Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Adjustments Are Needed For The Notre Dame Offense Moving Forward

The Irish offense did well against Duke, but to get to the next level Notre Dame needs further tinkering

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Players of the Game From Notre Dame's Victory Over Duke

Players of the game from the Notre Dame victory over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

MDLambert

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Duke: Offense

Things we learned about the Notre Dame offense from its win over Duke

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467