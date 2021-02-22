Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Makes A Statement About EA Sports College Football

When it was announced that EA Sports was brining back its college football game I rejoiced, and I know I was not alone. This was a game I grew up playing in college and throughout my playing and coaching career.

I have fond memories of playing against my players in the hotel room before road games, and hooking the game up on the big screen projector in the coaches offices and having tournaments with my players during the offseason.

Like many, I was saddened to see the game go away back in 2014, but I'm thrilled it is coming back.

Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick released a statement about the game's return, throwing a bit of cold water on the situation, at least in regards to Notre Dame being used in the game:

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football. Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.

As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.”

Essentially what Swarbrick is saying is that Notre Dame will not authorize EA Sports to use the name, image or likeness of its players until rules have been put in place allowing those players to have their name, image and likeness monetized by the game.

With legislation on this matter moving at a slow pace right now, it creates doubt about whether or not Notre Dame will be part of any release prior to the 2021 season.

