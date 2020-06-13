Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named A Preseason All-American

Notre Dame senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has come a long way over the last year. After entering the 2019 season as an unknown on the national scene, Owusu-Koramoah was named a first-team preseason All-American by Athlon Sports heading into the 2020 season.

Owusu-Koramoah made his presence felt immediately in 2019 after not playing a single snap of defensive football during his first two seasons on campus. Then a junior, Owusu-Koramoah racked up nine tackles and two tackles for loss in the season-opening win over Louisville. He ended the season on an even stronger note, tying his career best mark with nine tackles to go with career highs in tackles for loss (four) and sacks (three) in the Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State.

The Irish rover tied for the team lead in tackles (80) and sacks (5.5), and led the Irish defense with 13.5 tackles for loss.

His combination of length, speed, range, instincts and all-around skill allowed Owusu-Koramoah to quickly grow into one of the best players on the defense. Now he heads into his senior season as not only one of the best players on the Irish defense, but one of the nation's best linebackers and players.

On top of being a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports, Owusu-Koramoah was recently ranked by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay as the 17th best overall draft prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.

