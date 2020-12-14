Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named A Butkus Award Finalist

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award.

The Butkus Award was created back in 1985 to go annually to the nation's top linebacker. Former Irish greats Manti Te'o (2012) and Jaylon Smith (2015) both won the award in the last decade.

Owusu-Koramoah leads the Notre Dame defense with 49 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss. His three forced fumbles is tied for fifth in the nation, and he returned a fumble recovery against Clemson for a crucial 23-yard touchdown.

As a junior, Owusu-Koramoah led the Irish defense with 13.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, Tulsa's Zaven Collins, Devin Lloyd of Utah and Georgia's Monty Rice are the other finalists.

Here is a stat comparison:

Owusu-Koramoah - 49 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 FF, 1 INT, 1 TD

Bolton - 88 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 FF

Collins - 51 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 FF, 4 INT, 2 TD

Lloyd - 38 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 FF

Rice - 49 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 FF, 1 TD

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter