Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Declares For The NFL Draft

As expected, Notre Dame All-America linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

A two-year starter at rover, Owusu-Koramoah had back-to-back brilliant seasons for the Irish defense. The Hampton, Va. native racked up 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in the last two seasons. He also broke up seven passes, recovered four fumbles and forced five.

Owusu-Koramoah was second on the Notre Dame defense in tackles this past season, registered 62 despite opponents spending a lot of time trying to avoid him. He led the defense with 11 tackles for loss, including 4.5 stops behind the line in two games against Clemson. Of course, his 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Tigers back in November was a major factor in that victory.

Following the season, Owusu-Koramoah earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and he won the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker. Owusu-Koramoah has also been named a first-team All-American by ESPN, Associated Press, Football Writers Association Of America, American Football Coaches Association and Sporting News.

He's already a consensus first-team All-American, and if he is named a first-team player by Walter Camp he'll be just the third unanimous All-American to play for head coach Brian Kelly, joining Manti Te'o (2012) and Quenton Nelson (2017).

Owusu-Koramoah is projected to be a first round NFL Draft pick.

