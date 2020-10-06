SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Kicker Jonathan Doerer Plans To Return In 2021

Bryan Driskell

The NCAA's summer decision to grant an additional season of eligibility for everyone that participates in the 2020 season has officially benefitted Notre Dame, as senior placekicker Jonathan Doerer announced tonight his intention to return for the 2021 season.

Doerer played three full seasons at Notre Dame (2017-19) and is set to play a fourth in 2020. Heading into 2020, Doerer was on pace to exhaust his eligibility this season, but that NCAA ruling gives him one more season.

This is significant for Notre Dame in two areas. One, it allows their veteran placekicker to return for one more season. Two, it means they don't necessarily have to offer a kicker in the 2021 class. If they do offer a kicker, however, it would allow them to redshirt that player next season.

Doerer took over the placekicking duties last season, and he went an impressive 17-20 on his field goal attempts and drilled all 57 of his extra point attempts. His 108 points last season was the most a Notre Dame kicker ever racked up in a single season.

Doerer is an impressive 7-9 in field goals of 40-plus yards, and a perfect 2-for-2 on attempts beyond 50 yards.

———————

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
USAF40ND
USAF40ND

The kid who is committed to Colorado is supposedly the best kicker in the country and made it sound like he would flip to ND if they offered. But ND was waiting on Doerer to see if he would return. Why wouldn’t ND just offer him and if he commits just redshirt him? If he is the best kicker in the country then they shouldn’t pass on him this year.

Football

