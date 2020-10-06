Notre Dame Kicker Jonathan Doerer Plans To Return In 2021

The NCAA's summer decision to grant an additional season of eligibility for everyone that participates in the 2020 season has officially benefitted Notre Dame, as senior placekicker Jonathan Doerer announced tonight his intention to return for the 2021 season.

Doerer played three full seasons at Notre Dame (2017-19) and is set to play a fourth in 2020. Heading into 2020, Doerer was on pace to exhaust his eligibility this season, but that NCAA ruling gives him one more season.

This is significant for Notre Dame in two areas. One, it allows their veteran placekicker to return for one more season. Two, it means they don't necessarily have to offer a kicker in the 2021 class. If they do offer a kicker, however, it would allow them to redshirt that player next season.

Doerer took over the placekicking duties last season, and he went an impressive 17-20 on his field goal attempts and drilled all 57 of his extra point attempts. His 108 points last season was the most a Notre Dame kicker ever racked up in a single season.

Doerer is an impressive 7-9 in field goals of 40-plus yards, and a perfect 2-for-2 on attempts beyond 50 yards.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter