DE Julian Okwara Headed South In Latest Mock Draft

As we get closer to the 2020 NFL Draft and more mock drafts come out the range for former Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara continues to widen. A first round pick when mock drafts first started coming out, multiple mock drafts in recent weeks have Okwara going in the second and third round. Russell Brown from Cover 1 still sees Okwara as a first round pick.

Brown recently covered the Senior Bowl and put together his first mock draft following that event. He projects Okwara to go No. 26 overall to the Miami Dolphins, a team that ranked last in the NFL in sacks last season.

“The Dolphins moved on from Robert Quinn but haven’t seen the development from Charles Harris to justify taking another position other than an edge rusher. Okwara has great length and would develop nicely under Brian Flores as he’ll help him become more consistent with his hands and some type of counter move.”

Okwara to the Dolphins is intriguing. Miami is a 3-4 defense, which I believe is a great fit for Okwara, and they need a major upgrade on the edge of their defense.

Although Notre Dame is a 4-2-5 defense that uses a four-man front, Okwara has spent the last three seasons playing in a two-point stance, which would make for a smooth transition to a 3-4 defense. His strength is clearly rushing off the edge, but he also dropped into coverage 71 times in the last three seasons, including 40 times in 2018, which also fits well in a 3-4 defense.

Okwara’s inconsistent senior season and November leg injury is causing him to slip with some draft analysts. If he can get healthy enough to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine and/or Notre Dame’s pro day he’ll have a chance to ease concerns about his final season with a strong testing performance. If he puts up big numbers in testing drills it will remind teams of his potential to become a top-notch pass rusher.

