Julian Okwara Goes Round One In Latest NFL.com Mock Draft

Earlier I published a puzzling mock draft from CBS Sports that showed the writer thought very little of former Notre Dame players. The latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter is the opposite, with Reuter having two former Irish standouts being selected in the first 33 picks.

Reuter has the Houston Texans trading into the first round to select defensive end Julian Okwara with the 31st overall pick.

This would be a huge win for Okwara, who would not only get a first round contract, he would go to a team in desperate need of a player with his skillset.

“Bill O'Brien is not afraid to go after (or send away) players. If he hadn't broken his fibula in November, Okwara would have received much more first-round talk this year. If the medicals are fine, the Texans will view him as a strong and agile edge rusher for the foreseeable future.”

Just two picks later the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to take tight end Cole Kmet with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall).

This would mean as the Bengals let go of one former Irish star (Tyler Eifert), they are replacing him with another.

Eifert signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason, which leaves a hole at the position for the Bengals. Adding Kmet would give the No. 1 overall pick in this mock draft - quarterback Joe Burrow - the best tight end in the draft, and a young player with the tools to develop into an impact player in the National Football League.

In the third round, the Denver Broncos are projected to take cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with the 77th overall pick.

Denver needs a depth and speed boost at cornerback, so landing Pride in this spot would be significant. Pride has the traits to compete for an outside cornerback spot, but his speed and coverage skills would allow him to make an early impact in the slot.

Two spots later the New York Jets are slated to take wide receiver Chase Claypool with the 79th overall pick.

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen Claypool projected to the Jets. New York needs to focus on offense in this draft in an attempt to surround franchise quarterback Sam Darnold with more - and better - weapons.

Claypool should certainly be an upgrade in size, speed and talent over what the Jets trotted out at the position last season.

In round four, Reuter has the Baltimore Ravens taking defensive end Khalid Kareem with the 134th overall pick.

This is also not the first time I’ve seen Kareem and the Ravens linked in a mock draft. With his positional diversity, character and leadership it would make a lot of sense to see the Ravens value Kareem.

Of course, Baltimore has not been shy about taking Notre Dame players in recent seasons. They took offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 Draft and a year ago the Ravens took wide receiver Miles Boykin in the third round.

In round six, Reuter has the New England Patriots taking safety Alohi Gilman with the 192nd overall pick.

I won’t be surprised if Gilman goes a round or two higher, but Reuter has the Patriots trading up to take Gilman. I don’t know if there’s a player to come out of Notre Dame in the last few seasons that I view as more of a “Patriots fit” than Gilman.

The final Irish player in this mock draft is safety Jalen Elliott, who Reuter has going in the seventh round to the New York Giants, where he would be reunited with former secondary mate Julian Love.

