Notre Dame Jumps To No. 6 In Latest Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame moved up another spot to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll

Notre Dame moved up to No. 6 in the Associated Press College Football poll after its 28-3 victory over Virginia last night. It is the highest Notre Dame has been ranked by the AP all season.

Notre Dame coupled its now five-game win streak with Baylor's 27-14 upset victory over Oklahoma to move up another spot in the latest rankings. That defeat ended a 17-game winning streak for the Sooners, who were ranked No. 4 last week before falling to No. 12 in the most recent poll.

Notre Dame is now ranked sixth in both major polls.

Sixth is the lowest the Irish have been ranked in both polls as well. Oregon (9-1) and Ohio State (9-1) also both moved up a spot due to the Oklahoma loss. Alabama (9-1) leap frogged Cincinnati (10-0) and the Crimson Tide are now No. 2.

Notre Dame finishes the season with Georgia Tech (3-7) and Stanford (3-7).

Michigan (9-1) and Michigan State (9-1) moved to seventh and eighth respectively after wins against Penn State and Maryland. Both teams are ahead of Notre Dame in the College Football Rankings based on last week's results.

