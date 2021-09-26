September 26, 2021
Notre Dame Jumps To No. 9 In Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame climbed three spots to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll
After falling in the polls after early wins the Irish have used back-to-back double digit victories over Big Ten teams to climb back into the top 10. The Fighting Irish are up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll after its 41-13 victory over previous No. 18 Wisconsin.

The Irish are up three spots after being ranked No. 12 a week ago. Notre Dame jumped Ohio State and Florida, who both had blowout victories yesterday. The Irish also jumped Clemson, who fell to No. 25 after a road loss to NC State.

Cincinnati is Notre Dame's next opponents and the Bearcats climbed up one spot to No. 7 this week despite having a bye in advance of playing the Irish.

Wisconsin fell out of the Top 25, as did future Notre Dame opponent North Carolina. Cincinnati is currently Notre Dame's only remaining future opponent that ranks in the Top 25.

