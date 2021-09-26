Notre Dame Jumps To No. 9 In Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame climbed three spots to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll

After falling in the polls after early wins the Irish have used back-to-back double digit victories over Big Ten teams to climb back into the top 10. The Fighting Irish are up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll after its 41-13 victory over previous No. 18 Wisconsin.

The Irish are up three spots after being ranked No. 12 a week ago. Notre Dame jumped Ohio State and Florida, who both had blowout victories yesterday. The Irish also jumped Clemson, who fell to No. 25 after a road loss to NC State.

Cincinnati is Notre Dame's next opponents and the Bearcats climbed up one spot to No. 7 this week despite having a bye in advance of playing the Irish.

Wisconsin fell out of the Top 25, as did future Notre Dame opponent North Carolina. Cincinnati is currently Notre Dame's only remaining future opponent that ranks in the Top 25.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter