Notre Dame Jumps To No. 9 In Latest AP Poll

After falling in the polls after early wins the Irish have used back-to-back double digit victories over Big Ten teams to climb back into the top 10. The Fighting Irish are up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press poll after its 41-13 victory over previous No. 18 Wisconsin.
The Irish are up three spots after being ranked No. 12 a week ago. Notre Dame jumped Ohio State and Florida, who both had blowout victories yesterday. The Irish also jumped Clemson, who fell to No. 25 after a road loss to NC State.
Cincinnati is Notre Dame's next opponents and the Bearcats climbed up one spot to No. 7 this week despite having a bye in advance of playing the Irish.
Wisconsin fell out of the Top 25, as did future Notre Dame opponent North Carolina. Cincinnati is currently Notre Dame's only remaining future opponent that ranks in the Top 25.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook