Notre Dame Football’s New Commitment Sends a Message Fans Will Love
Notre Dame had a massive recruiting weekend as it landed three wide receiver commitments from Friday to Sunday. The first of those was four-star Texas product Kaydon Finley.
Finley had offers from all over the nation but ultimately chose Notre Dame over Texas, Texas A&M, and Arizona State. He won the admiration of Notre Dame fans after choosing the Fighting Irish, but earned the respect of fans everywhere with what he did Sunday.
Finley took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to thank not just the Notre Dame coaches that he'll soon play for, but the coaches that spent the most time recruiting him to the schools he didn't choose. Check out Finley's note below.
Finley's action seems small, but it isn't something you usually see. These calls and discussions usually happen behind the scenes but Finley publicly thanking the Arizona State, Texas, and Texas A&M staffs is commendable.
There is a lot to like about Kaydon Finley as a prospect if you're Notre Dame, and his character certainly appears to be part of that.