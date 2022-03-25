Kevin Austin Talks NFL Draft, Improving His Game, NFL Combine

Notre Dame wideout Kevin Austin addressed the media to talk about the NFL Draft and improving his game following Notre Dame's Pro Day

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin had a brilliant performance at the February NFL Scouting Combine. He did not test at Notre Dame's Pro Day because of that performance, but he did run routes and he was there to support his former teammates.

Austin also spent time talking with the media about a number of different topics.

During the interview Austin talked about his combine performance before spending even more time on the NFL Draft process and improving his game. Austin spent time talking about why he felt he had drop issues this past season and what he's going to correct that issue.

Austin hauled in 48 passes in his final season with the Irish for a team-leading 888 yards and a team-tying seven touchdown catches. He also ranked 18th nationally with an 18.5 yards per catch average.

