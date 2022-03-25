Skip to main content

Kevin Austin Talks NFL Draft, Improving His Game, NFL Combine

Notre Dame wideout Kevin Austin addressed the media to talk about the NFL Draft and improving his game following Notre Dame's Pro Day

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin had a brilliant performance at the February NFL Scouting Combine. He did not test at Notre Dame's Pro Day because of that performance, but he did run routes and he was there to support his former teammates. 

Austin also spent time talking with the media about a number of different topics.

During the interview Austin talked about his combine performance before spending even more time on the NFL Draft process and improving his game. Austin spent time talking about why he felt he had drop issues this past season and what he's going to correct that issue.

Austin hauled in 48 passes in his final season with the Irish for a team-leading 888 yards and a team-tying seven touchdown catches. He also ranked 18th nationally with an 18.5 yards per catch average.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Kyren Williams
Football

Notre Dame Football Pro Day - Live Updates and Analysis

By Bryan Driskell29 minutes ago
Kyle Hamilton
Football

Kyle Hamilton Talks About Being The Best Player In The NFL Draft, Competing

By Bryan Driskell and Ryan Roberts48 minutes ago
Recruiting
Recruiting

Notre Dame Has Caught The Attention Of Elite LB Adarius Hayes

By Ryan Roberts8 hours ago
Avery Johnson
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Avery Johnson

By Bryan Driskell14 hours ago
Jackson Arnold
Football

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Jackson Arnold

By Bryan Driskell17 hours ago
Kyren Williams
Football

Notre Dame Pro Day Preview

By Ryan RobertsMar 24, 2022
Christopher Vizzina 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Christopher Vizzina

By Bryan DriskellMar 24, 2022
Dante Moore 2
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Dante Moore

By Bryan DriskellMar 24, 2022