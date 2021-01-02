Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Loss To Alabama - Defense

A look at the key takeaways for the Notre Dame defense from the loss to Alabama

Notre Dame was carried by the defense almost the entire season, but a rough start by the group, combined with no help from the offense, did the Fighting Irish in. Notre Dame saw its season come to a crashing halt in the Rose Bowl, as Alabama coasted to a 31-14 game.

Here are the key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame defense.

Another Slow Start Dooms The Defense

The reality of modern football is that great offense can often beat great defense, even if just for a short period of time. That is especially true when playing a defense like Alabama, and we saw that last night. It takes time to get caught up to speed against a unit as good as the Tide's, and by the time Notre Dame got caught up on defense it was down 21-7.

Alabama scored on its first three possessions, racking up 260 yards in the process. Notre Dame gave up touchdowns on drives that started at their own 21-yard line, 3-yard line and the 16-yard line.

On its final six possessions the Tide scored 10 points and had just 177 yards of offense. Now, part of that was Alabama taking their foot off the gas, but that wasn't until Notre Dame had made multiple stops, and even if the Tide punched another one into the end zone this was still arguably the best defensive performance against Alabama's vaunted offense all season.

The early start was the issue, and there were several reasons for it. Part of it was good game-planning by Alabama, and great execution of that game plan. But Notre Dame was a bit too slow to respond, and the result was the Tide jumping out to a big lead.

Secondary Struggles Early

A big part of the early struggles came in the secondary, who had issues in coverage and with tackling early in the game. Multiple secondary players either took poor angles to the football, got beat in space or in the case of Nick McCloud on the 53-yard run by Najee Harris, they simply whiffed when given a chance to make a play.

Alabama had a great deal of success with its perimeter screen game and quick throws, and the secondary's inability to get off blocks and close on the perimeter like it had much of the season was a culprit.

Notre Dame gave up the inside way too easily in this game, as Alabama caught two slants for big plays. One was a 34-yard touchdown and another was a 40-yard gain on a quick slant to John Metchie. Alabama also scored a 26-yard touchdown on a screen pass where three different defensive backs missed chances to make plays.

It's hard to beat a team like Alabama when they are able to turn throws that barely get past the line into scoring plays, or big plays that set up scores.

Downfield Pass Attack Shines

Notre Dame did an impressive job limiting Alabama's vertical passing game and much of its intermediate pass game. Part of that was by design on Alabama's part. It was obvious that Alabama was concerned about the Notre Dame pass rush, and much of its game plan was clearly designed to limit the impact of the Irish front four.

In its first 11 games, Alabama averaged 12.5 throws per game that traveled at least 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. Against Notre Dame, Alabama attempted just six throws that traveled past 10 yards from the line, and just one non-red zone throw that went more than 20 yards.

That one attempt was almost intercepted by safety Kyle Hamilton, and Alabama didn't attack him vertically the rest of the game.

In the few instances where Alabama called deep shots the pass rush disrupted quarterback Mac Jones. The issue, however, is that Notre Dame's pass rush wasn't able to bring Jones down for sacks, and he was able to run out of trouble or dump the ball off.

