Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Loss To Alabama - Offense

A look at the key takeaways for the Notre Dame offense from the loss to Alabama

Notre Dame dropped its final game of the season, losing to Alabama in the Rose Bowl in convincing fashion. The Crimson Tide beat the Irish 31-14, and the game wasn't nearly that close or competitive.

A big reason was the inability of the offense to consistently move the ball or to put points on the board. Here are my key takeaways from the loss, and the performance from that side of the ball.

Offensive Line Finishes The Season On A Strong Note

Notre Dame's blockers were arguably the nation's best group all season, and when they were needed to play at a high level to give the offense a chance, the unit stepped up and played well.

Line coach Jeff Quinn and graduation assistant Chris Watt deserve credit for getting the group to quickly bounce back from its struggles against Clemson to play at a high level against Alabama.

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg finished his Notre Dame career on a high night, handling the Alabama pass rushers and getting a strong push in the run game. Left guard Aaron Banks wasn't as good as Eichenberg in this game, but the duo had some impressive moments together working combo blocks in the run game.

Right tackle Robert Hainsey also finished his career on a high note. Like Eichenberg, Hainsey handled the Alabama edge rushers effectively and did his part to give quarterback Ian Book a clean pocket for much of the first half.

Center Zeke Correll battled hard in the game, and outside of a couple pass rushes he handled himself quite well. Correll got good movement in the run game, stayed locked on blocks and performed well in space.

Notre Dame rushed for 105 yards in the opening half when the game was still somewhat in doubt. It wasn't about big runs or a chunk play, it was about the unit getting a consistent push and allowing the backs to get consistently positive gains, and the line didn't allow a sack in the first half.

Game Plan Was Not Competitive

How Brian Kelly saw the game was not how the game actually went. When asked about his team once again getting thrashed on the big stage, Kelly had this to say.

"We did not score in the red zone when we had opportunities. We moved the ball into the red zone, we missed a field goal. We had two opportunities in the red zone to score, where this would be a competitive football game, and we didn't make enough plays."

Notre Dame got into the red zone once in its first seven possessions, and in the first three quarters the Irish only got into Alabama territory just twice. Only one of those trips reached the red zone, and that was a drive Notre Dame turned into a touchdown. The Irish didn't reach the red zone for a second time until the fourth quarter when the score was 31-7 and the game was no longer in doubt.

So no, this wasn't a competitive game and the Irish weren't close to making it more competitive. The offensive game plan was a big reason why. Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees called an extremely conservative game, especially in the early going.

Building around the run game was fine, and as discussed above, the offensive line did its part and running back Kyren Williams was outstanding in the opening half of the game. The problem, however, was Notre Dame continued to use the stale pass concepts it did all season, and the lack of any kind of aggressiveness with the game plan put so much pressure on the run game that it had no chance of carrying out the game plan series after series.

I don't care how good the line plays, when you play a team like Alabama you must have balance, and you must be willing to take some shots and attack the defense. Notre Dame's coaches were completely unwilling to do the latter, and it kept the offense from ever threatening the Alabama defense.

While quarterback Ian Book will get the blame, and his play was not good, he wasn't given much of a chance in this game. There were very few designed deep shots, and hardly any early in the game.

The most disappointing aspect of last night's loss is that the offensive staff didn't coach with the aggressiveness to match the play of the line and backs and tight ends. The coaching staff was conservative, seemingly afraid to make a mistake and they played as if they were trying to keep the game close, rather than take shots and chances that if successful would give the team a chance to actually compete and win the game.

By the time they let things loose and attacked Alabama it was way, way too late, and the pass game became more successful.

Maybe they wouldn't have won, but at least we would be sitting here talking about how the coaches and players gave it their best. I think we can say confidently the players left it all out on the field, their coaches on offense, however, did not.

Pass Game Fails To Complement The Run Game

The conservative nature of the game plan was a big, big part of the problem in the loss to Alabama. Book didn't play well either, missing far too many opportunities to make throws that would have moved the chains and kept drives alive. His third quarter interception was a back breaker, but it was in a long line of reads he missed and opportunities he didn't take, but most of those chances were short to intermediate throws that would have moved the chains, but not done much to really pressure the Alabama defense.

The pass game simply failed to complement the run game, both from a design and execution standpoint. I just talked about the lack of execution, but the design didn't complement it either. Not just that it failed to make plays, but the design was questionable, as it has been all season.

A team that runs the ball as well as Notre Dame needs a pass offense that is not only built to take chances down the field, which makes it harder for the defense to load the box, it also needs to do a much better job than Notre Dame did in building pass concepts into the formations and looks that the offense uses to run the ball effectively.

We didn't see nearly enough of that last night, and far too often it was easy to diagnose pre-snap that a pass was coming, and you can bet that Alabama had a read on it as well. When you combine that with a complete lack of downfield aggressiveness and you can see why the offense crossed midfield just once in its first seven possessions.

