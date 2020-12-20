Key Takeaways From The Loss To Clemson: Offense

Key takeaways of the performance of the Notre Dame offense from its loss to Clemson

Notre Dame’s undefeated season came to a crashing halt in the ACC Championship game, as the Irish fell to Clemson by a 34-10 score. Despite Clemson scoring just one more regulation point in this game than in the first matchup, the Irish were routed thanks to the struggles of the Fighting Irish offense.

There were several key takeaways from the loss.

RUN GAME NOWHERE TO BE FOUND

Clemson loaded the box immediately against Notre Dame and had a game plan that was clearly geared towards slowing down and stopping the Irish ground attack.

Honestly, who didn’t know that would be the game plan of the Tigers? The puzzling aspect of yesterday’s game is that despite having two weeks to prepare, the Notre Dame coaching staff seemed unprepared for what Clemson was going to throw at its ground attack, and the staff found no answers for what the defense was throwing at it.

Clemson ran stunts on the inside and out-leveraged Notre Dame on the outside. The Irish rarely did anything to counter what Clemson was doing in the run game. They kept running the telegraphed jet sweeps and stretch plays that I wrote before the game were being picked up on by North Carolina and Syracuse.

Notre Dame’s unwillingness to not utilize RPO (Run Pass Option) in the offense proved incredibly damaging in this game. That is a concept that is geared towards attacking defenses that do just what Clemson did, and Notre Dame has stubbornly ignored this modern aspect of offense for much of the season.

Notre Dame was also unwilling to use the quick game or screen game or counters to the base run concepts to get the ground game going. When it was obvious they couldn’t run, Notre Dame simply abandoned what had been its bread and butter all season.

When it was all said and done, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams had just 50 yards on 15 carries (3.3 YPC).

BOOK STRUGGLES TO LET IT GO

Those who focus simply on the statistics will likely point to Ian Book going 20-28 for 219 yards and say yet again, “It wasn’t his fault.” Let’s ignore that a good chunk of his yards came after the game was all but over, the issue with Book’s performance against Clemson was the throws he didn’t even make.

I could point to at least seven or eight potential game changing throws that Book simply would not pull the trigger on, and it started right away. He was actually sharp on Notre Dame’s opening drive, converting two third-downs with his arm. On the final third down, however, Book was unwilling to give Javon McKinley a chance down the field despite his top wideout being in a one-on-one on a corner route.

On Notre Dame’s next series the offense got into the red zone, but on third-and-goal Book was unwilling to get tight end Michael Mayer the football on a quick corner route despite Mayer having at least two steps on Clemson safety Nolan Turner. Those are big-game throws that need to be made.

On Notre Dame’s fourth possession, with the Irish trailing 14-3 and needing to get something going on offense, Book made a poor pre-snap read, and then was unwilling to throw the ball to Ben Skowronek on a curl route that would have easily converted a 3rd-and-11 and could have given the offense a spark.

Those watching the game on the television might talk about wide receiver getting not open, but I can tell you there were plenty of opportunities for the offense to get something going in the pass game, but the unwillingness of the quarterback to make the tough throws doomed the offense.

SITUATIONAL OFFENSE STRUGGLES

Notre Dame has been a strong third-down offense all season, but it’s red zone offense has been spotty. Against Clemson the Irish struggled in both areas.

After converting its first two third downs on throws from Book to Mayer, the Irish converted just one third down the remainder of the game. Notre Dame finished just 3-12 on third down after going 10-19 in the first matchup.

The aforementioned run game woes were coupled with Book’s throwing mistakes and him taking too many bad sacks to put the offense in far too many third-and-longs. But even then, there were opportunities to make plays, but the execution on offense was subpar in this game, and you can’t beat Clemson without at least bring your B game. Unfortunately for Notre Dame it brought its D game on offense.

Notre Dame got into the red zone just once in the game, and had it punched the ball into the end zone it would have taken an early 10-0 lead over Clemson. I’d be very, very curious to see how this game would have turned out if Notre Dame had not failed yet again in the red zone. Instead of going up 10-0 the field goal was missed, and three plays later Clemson went up 7-3, and it would never look back.

Not playing good situational football will doom an offense against quality opponents, and that’s what happened to Notre Dame.

TIGHT ENDS SHINED AND SHOULD HAVE BEEN FED MORE

The one bright spot on offense was the play of the Irish tight ends. Mayer and Tommy Tremble combined for seven catches and 91 yards, and Tremble had another impressive grab on a 4th-down that was negated by a holding penalty.

Brock Wright didn’t catch a pass, but he blocked well in the game. Notre Dame’s tight ends were the best aspect of the offense in this game, and the reality is they should have been an even greater focal point of the pass game, especially Tremble.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter