Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Win Over Florida State: Defense

Notre Dame improved to 3-0 with a 42-26 victory over Florida State. It marks the first time Notre Dame has won back-to-back games against the Seminoles.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Irish did what they needed to do to get the victory. We already discussed the offense, now let’s move onto the defense.

Run Defense Takes A Step Back

Notre Dame had been on a strong stretch of quality play against the run that dated back to last November. In its previous seven games against non-option offenses, the Irish defense was giving up less than 100 yards per game on the ground, was holding opponents under 3.0 yards per attempt and hadn’t given up more than 128 yards on the ground.

That took a step back on Saturday against the Seminoles.

Florida State went for 153 yards against the Notre Dame defense in quarterback Jordan Travis’ first ever start. The Irish held Florida State to 3.8 yards per rush, but those numbers are a bit misleading. For some reason, college football still counts sacks and a team taking a knee as rushing stats. This might not seem like a bad game, but when you consider the mediocre nature of the FSU ground attack and its problems along the offensive line this was a troubling performance.

Florida State’s running backs averaged 4.5 yards per rush and Travis racked up 96 total rushing yards, including 114 yards gained, most of which came on designed runs. If you take away the two times Travis was sacked, he accounted for 109 yards on 17 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Travis and the two running backs averaged 5.2 yards on non sack plays.

It continued what has been a concerning trend for Notre Dame against mobile quarterbacks. Notre Dame struggled to handle contain all night long, especially in the boundary (weak side of the defense). Tackling was an issue, but there were also schematic holes that were exposed in the win. Florida State got a strong push against the Irish front on its second half opening touchdown drive, something we hadn’t seen all season until this game.

Future opponents Louisville, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College and North Carolina all have mobile quarterbacks, and most have better lines than Florida State.. This will be something Notre Dame must find a solution for, and it needs to happen quickly.

Secondary Concerns

If you read between the lines of what head coach Brian Kelly said following the game, it sounds like the Notre Dame secondary was missing quite a few players for much of the last two weeks.

“Cam [Hart] got out of quarantine [Friday] … [Nick] McCloud was unavailable until Thursday of this week. Clarence Lewis was unavailable till Thursday of this week,” Kelly said following the win. “So we were down three of the corners that played quite a bit. So it was TaRiq [Bracy] and a bunch of freshmen that really weren't particularly ready.”

That explained the decision to move veteran Shaun Crawford to cornerback, and why McCloud didn’t start, played limited snaps and wasn’t as sharp as he had been the first two games of the season.

With Crawford at cornerback, junior Houston Griffith stepped into the starting lineup.

The new look secondary struggled for much of the game. There were standouts (Bracy was excellent, Kyle Hamilton made big plays), but overall the secondary gave up way too much ground and struggled more than it should have in the pass game.

Crawford got smoked for a 48-yard touchdown and got beat again later in the game, but Travis missed a wide open receiver in the end zone. His game-clinching interception was huge, and unsurprising when you consider how clutch Crawford has been throughout his career, but Crawford had been working at safety most of the fall and he didn’t look sharp at corner.

Griffith had his moments, but he also was late getting over the top on one snap that resulted in a 32-yard gain, and he showed poor footwork when taking on a back in coverage, which resulted in a 30-yard gain. He also whiffed badly on an alley run, all plays that he is talented enough to make, and needs to make if he’s going to remain a regular in the rotation. Notre Dame needs Griffith to play much better than he did on Saturday.

McCloud struggled in the game and looked rusty, which made Kelly’s comments after the game not overly surprising. It helps explain why he wasn’t on top of his game, which resulted in him twice getting beat on fourth-down conversions.

Florida State’s pass attack had been average all season, which made its 8.1 yards per attempt against Notre Dame disappointing from a defensive standpoint.

Pass Rush Disappoints

I expected the Notre Dame pass rush to dominate Florida State, but we didn’t see it. Florida State has one of the worst pass blocking lines in the country, and the Irish front didn’t expose it the way it should have. Notre Dame finished with four sacks, but two came on the final drive of the game when Florida State put immobile quarterback James Blackman in the game.

Notre Dame was able to bring down Travis just twice, and it wasn’t just because of multiple missed opportunities, which was an issue. There were too many snaps where the pass rush looked slow off the ball, the stunts were telegraphed and the linebacker pressures weren’t as effective.

You could blame part of it on the rust that came with being off for two weeks, and I discussed this prior to the game. You can’t, however, attribute the entire game to that. It was definitely an off game from the Notre Dame pass rush, and the unit will need to get back on track next weekend against Louisville and mobile quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Linebacker Struggles

Outside of rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and a few flashy plays from Bo Bauer, the play of the Irish linebackers was below average against Florida State.

The unit as a whole missed way too many tackles, and the Bucks struggled throughout the game with being assignment correct. When Florida State ran at starter Shayne Simon he was quite good, but the Seminoles also took advantage of Simon. He got sealed inside far too often, and he struggled scraping over the top on perimeter runs.

Senior Drew White had multiple missed tackles in the game and his run fits were inconsistent. Bauer had a big sack, and his goal line stop in the fourth quarter forced a third-down pass that Crawford intercepted. Bauer also turned a back loose up the seam and over-pursued a counter run that opened up a huge run lane. He showed flashes, but he needs to clean up those kinds of mistakes.

After how well the unit played against South Florida, this was certainly a step back.

Second Half Stops Prove Crucial

Notre Dame only gave up seven points in the second half of the game. They gave ground, and allowed the Seminoles to get into the red zone with a chance to make it a one score game. A clutch play from Crawford ended that drive, but the Irish came up with stops on first and second down before that pick, which was huge.

After giving up the early third quarter touchdown, the Irish defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs, which was important since the Irish offense only scored once in the second half.

Even the long drive they allowed in the fourth quarter was a win, and not just because they made the stop. Notre Dame gave up way too many big plays in the first half and on the first drive of the third quarter. Following that final scoring drive, the Irish defense buckled down, and on the fourth quarter drive Crawford ended the Seminoles had to run 12 plays and took 6:32 off the clock. The team trailing by 16 points does not want a fourth quarter drive to each up almost half the clock, not if they want to win.

