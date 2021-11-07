Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over Navy

What we learned about the Notre Dame defense from its win over Navy

Notre Dame (8-1) won its third game in a row with its 34-6 beat down of Navy (2-7). After struggling a week ago against North Carolina, the Fighting Irish defense was outstanding in the win over the Midshipmen.

There are five key takeaways of the defense from the win.

1. Defensive line was brilliant - It was apparent on the very first series of the game that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was going to allow his defensive line to attack the Navy option. That unit was the focal point of the game plan, and they rewarded their DC's confidence in them with a dominant performance.

The line was dominant and disruptive in so many ways, and it became clear on the opening series that Navy was going to have little chance to slow down the front of Notre Dame. End Isaiah Foskey jumped into the throwing lane on the first play of the game, Jayson Ademilola blew into the backfield for a tackle for loss on play two and the line helped shut down a dive play on snap three.

It was on from there. The one drive Navy put together in the first half was shut down after back-to-back sacks from nose guard Kurt Hinish and end Jordan Botelho, and Ademilola stuffed a third-down dive play for just a 2-yard gain, forcing a field goal.

Hinish and Ademilola were impactful throughout the game, but they were certainly not alone. The ends were stout and we saw Jacob Lacey making his presence felt as well.

Notre Dame's defensive line has been the team's strongest unit all season, and the performance against the Midshipmen was one of their best performances yet. The front racked up all six of the defense's tackles for loss and both sacs.

2. Linebackers bounced back strong - Linebackers JD Bertrand and Drew White had brutally bad performances in the 44-34 win over North Carolina, and they received a great deal of criticism from Irish Breakdown in our post-game show.

That made the performance against Navy so much more impressive. One week after having their worst game of the season as a group, the linebackers bounced back in a big way to help shut down the Navy option attack.

Either JD Bertrand and Drew White quickly moved on from the UNC game or they used it as fuel to play excellent football against Navy. That duo was the primary force against the Navy dive and trap plays, which are the primary fullback runs, and anyone that studies the option knows how important the fullback is to the option.

Navy's fullbacks combined for 78 yards on 28 carries, good for an average of 2.8 yards per attempt.

Their ability to quickly get downhill, arrive at the ball carrier with contact and read the blockers was brilliant from start to finish.

3. Situational football gets back on track - Notre Dame had been a very good third-down defense for much of the season and its red zone defense has been outstanding all season.

The third-down defense had two rough games against USC and North Carolina, allowing those two opponents to convert 52.2-percent of their third-down opportunities. Notre Dame got back on track in that regard against Navy, stopping Navy on 11 of 15 third-downs, and two of their four conversions came on the final two drives when Notre Dame started putting in back up players.

That performance jumped Notre Dame from ranking No. 34 on third-down defense last week to No. 28 heading into the matchup against Virginia.

Notre Dame's red zone defense has been tremendous all season and that continued against Navy. Coming in Notre Dame had allowed opponents to score just 13 touchdowns in 32 red zone trips, which ranked the defense No. 7 nationally.

Navy failed to reach the end zone on both of its red zone trips, and that success jumps Notre Dame up to No. 4 nationally in red zone touchdown defense.

4. Tackling was improved but remains a question - Notre Dame tackled much better against Navy than it did a week ago against UNC. After registering almost 20 missed tackles last week the Irish had just three against Navy, which was its lowest total of the season.

That is certainly a much-needed improvement after the last three games, but that doesn't mean the defense has arrived. Simply put, Navy doesn't have the athletes or playmakers on offense that Notre Dame's last three opponents had on the roster.

We'll have a much better idea if tackling has taken a true leap forward over the next two games.

5. Secondary issues must be addressed - Without All-American Kyle Hamilton to cover mistakes the issues with the secondary have been a bit exposed the last two games. Hopefully a breakout performance from sophomore Xavier Watts, a converted wide receiver that was finally given a chance to play, helps solidify the depth chart once Hamilton returns.

Notre Dame also has some issues at cornerback that were masked against a Navy team that is just not good or talented in the pass game, but the unit as a whole wasn't as good as it needed to be with block destruction.

The unit is going to get tested in a big way against Virginia and it must get better.

