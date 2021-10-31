Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over North Carolina

My biggest takeaways of the Notre Dame defense from the victory over North Carolina

Notre Dame's defense had been ascending for weeks, but the unit had some problems handling the explosive North Carolina offense. Despite holding the Tar Heels below their season scoring average, the Irish defense gave up a lot of ground.

It is certainly a unit that must improve upon its performance last night. Here are my biggest takeaways from the game.

1. Tackling was a huge, huge problem - I actually didn't have much of a problem with the defensive game plan last night. Whether I like it nor the 2021 defense is going to use three-man fronts, but last night the calls were more aggressive than they were the prior week against USC.

The issue in this game was poor execution on all three levels, and the biggest area was tackling. I stopped counting at 15 missed tackles. Notre Dame's front six players had a number of opportunities to bring down quarterback Sam Howell at or behind the line, and those missed opportunities added way too many yards to the total.

Pro Football Focus had Howell down as racking up 87 yards after contact, and the entire UNC offense was credited with 132. Some of that was North Carolina players making plays, but a lot of that was Notre Dame plays simply missing on plays they should have made.

2. Sloppy play led to big plays - Poor tackling was the only issue for the defense last night. Notre Dame had a number of other mistakes in the game that led to far too many yards, and I'm not counting the 41-yard gain UNC got on a pick play that wasn't called.

Cornerback Ramon Henderson blew a coverage on a screen fake that resulted in a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Linebacker JD Bertrand had an unnecessary roughing the passer penalty earlier on that drive that turned what would have been a 3rd-and-10 into a first down.

I am not certain of the call, but it appeared Drew White misread a screen that resulted in a 31-yard gain, which set up a UNC field goal. If it wasn't White it was someone else, because TaRiq Bracy was the only player on defense that had any clue a screen was being run on that play.

Bad runs fits by the linebackers and a poor angle by DJ Brown allowed UNC running back Ty Chandler to rip off a 53-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter.

The defense turned a tight end loose for a 19-yard gain that helped set up the first score of the game.

I could go on, but this makes the point.

3. Red zone defense continues to shine - One area where the Notre Dame defense continued to shine is in the red zone, which has been a strength for much of the season. North Carolina got into the red zone four times but came away with just one touchdown.

A key sack by Isaiah Foskey forced an early field goal, and a pressure from Justin Ademilola coupled with a good open field tackle from DJ Brown to force UNC into a field goal attempt late in the second quarter.

North Carolina again got into the red zone on the game's final drive but a Jordan Botelho sack and intentional grounding ended the game.

4. Contain problems need to get fixed - Notre Dame's issues with containing quarterbacks isn't new, but it was in rare form against North Carolina. Some of the plays are a tip your cap to Sam Howell situation, but too many others were the front six either not keeping contain or missing a tackle in the backfield.

This must get addressed in future games against Georgia Tech and Virginia.

5. Cornerback play continues to be an issue - Junior Cam Hart has been very good this season but he poorly played a 3rd-and-9 that allowed UNC to move the chains. Other than that Hart was solid in the win.

TaRiq Bracy was solid in coverage much of the night but needed to do a better job getting off blocks. Sophomore Ramon Henderson continues to struggle in coverage and Clarence Lewis was up-and-down.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter