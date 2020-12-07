Key Takeaways From The Win Over Syracuse: Defense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame defense in the win over Syracuse

Notre Dame wasn't sharp on defense against Syracuse, but the Irish made the plays that were needed to fuel what ultimately turned out to be a convincing Irish victory.

There were plenty of takeaways from the Notre Dame win.

PLAYMAKERS SHINE

The numbers for Notre Dame in this game were not pretty. While the Irish defense has been outstanding all season, it was certainly not at its best against the Orange.

Despite the overall struggles, most of the top playmakers the defense has depended on all year made money plays, especially in the second and third quarters.

Defensive end Daelin Hayes had an interception, Adetokunbo Ogundeji had a sack that forced the fumble, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made a number of huge plays in the game, which included a pair of key pass break ups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blitz that ended with the quarterback stepping into the pocket and into the arms of Tagovailoa-Amosa, who stripped the ball from the quarterback.

The defense needed those big plays, especially in the third quarter. Notre Dame turned the ball over on back-to-back series in the third quarter. Syracuse turned the first turnover into a touchdown that made it 24-14. Ogundeji forced a fumble that Owusu-Koramoah recovered after the next turnover.

OPPOSITE DAY

Senior Day was strange for the Irish defense, and the unit we saw on Saturday was sort of the opposite of what it has been all season.

Discipline, sound fundamentals, limiting big plays, excellent third-down play and great run defense have been the key ingredients to Notre Dame's defensive success this season. Making big plays and forcing a lot of turnovers has not been at the heart of the defense's success.

Against Syracuse, the Irish defense was sloppy, often out of place, took poor angles to the ball, struggled to stop the run and allowed far too many big plays. Syracuse also went 5-9 on third-down in the first half.

Where Notre Dame thrived was making big game-changing plays.

Like I said, opposite day. Regardless of how it went, the string of forced turnovers helped Notre Dame break the game open in the third and fourth quarter.

TACKLING ISSUES REMAIN A CONCERN

Notre Dame had a number of tackling issues against Syracuse, and it wasn't just the backups on the long 80-yard touchdown run that capped the game's scoring.

It began early, and two of Syracuse's touchdowns were a direct result of poor tackling, especially from the secondary.

Tackling has been up-and-down for the Irish defense all season. It has been sound for much of the year, but occasionally the defense has lapses, and when it happens the result is the opposition moving the ball and scoring.

The tackling was excellent against North Carolina, it was poor against Syracuse. North Carolina has one of the nation's best offenses, and it scored fewer points and had 116 fewer yards against Notre Dame than did Syracuse.

CORNERBACKS HAD A ROUGH DAY

Junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy has been having a rough few weeks, and that happened to him again in the fourth quarter against Syracuse. Bracy failed to recognize a crack block and fell down, two mistakes that resulted in Syracuse ripping off an easy 80-yard touchdown run.

Bracy had been the starter for much of the season, but his recent struggles resulted in him getting replaced by Clarence Lewis. The talented freshman had some positive moments in the run game, but Syracuse picked on him quite a bit, and he had his least effective game of the season.

Veteran Nick McCloud misplayed a stop route, and instead of breaking the pass game he missed, and the result was Syracuse receiver Anthony Queeley scoring from 18 yards out, which gave the Orange an early lead.

