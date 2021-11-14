Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Defense In The Win Over Virginia

There were a number of important takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame defense in the win over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) and Virginia (6-4) both went into last night's matchup short-handed, but it was the Irish offense that overcame those losses and dominated this matchup.

We learned a lot about this unit from the win, but there were five takeaways that had the greatest impact on the win.

1. Next Man In - When it has suited him, head coach Brian Kelly has preached the importance of the "next man in" philosophy. In the 28-3 win over Virginia the Notre Dame defense showed exactly what that is supposed to look like.

Virginia was playing without its starting quarterback and tailback while Notre Dame was playing without two captains and three-year starters in Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White. Notre Dame was also without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton.

Despite those heavy personnel losses, and having no time to prepare for not having White and Tagovailoa-Amosa, two game day scratches, the Irish defense dominated, and the replacements for those starters and standouts played really good football.

NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Rylie Mills stepped in for Tagovailoa-Amosa, and they shined, especially Mills. The duo combined for six tackles and Mills racked up career highs with two tackles for loss and two sacks.

Cornerback Ramon Henderson made his first career start at safety and finished with four tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception to go with playing well in coverage.

Linebacker Bo Bauer started in place of White and he was outstanding. Bauer finished with a team-leading 9 tackles to go with 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass break up. Bauer earned player of the game honors from Irish Breakdown while Mills earned the game ball from Kelly.

2. Safeties Come Up Big - Notre Dame had a brand new starting safety tandem against the Wahoos, with Henderson joining DJ Brown in the backfield. I'll admit it, I was terrified of the safety group matching up against the Virginia wideouts without Hamilton in the lineup. The safeties, however, proved that concern to be fruitless, as the group played very good football.

Brown and Henderson combined for 7 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Sophomore Xavier Watts came off the bench and registered 5 tackles, including tying for a team high with 4 solo stops.

Notre Dame's safeties combined for 13 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in the win, and just as important they played a huge role in limiting Virginia's explosive pass attack. Even without Brennan Armstrong in the lineup, the Virginia wideouts were a major threat, but Virginia had just one completion of more than 20 yards, and that didn't come until the fourth quarter, with Notre Dame leading 28-0.

I'm not sure if Henderson to safety is a permanent move, but it's something the staff needs to strongly consider. He has never looked comfortable at cornerback, but with less than a week of practice at safety he looked more like a football player than I've ever seen. Combine that with the strong play of Watts the last two weeks and the safety depth chart just got a lot faster.

3. Pass Rush Comes Up Clutch - Notre Dame's pass rush was a bit inconsistent against Virginia, but the overall production ended up with an impressive number. The Irish registered 7 sacks in the win, but it was when those sacks came that proved most impactful.

Five of Notre Dame's seven sacks came on third or fourth down, and another blitz blew up a third-down quarterback run.

Bauer came up with a big third-down sack in the first quarter. Early in the second a safety blitz by Henderson blew up a quarterback run on third-down. Mills registered 1.5 sacks in the third quarter, with one coming on third down and another on fourth down. He also combined with Justin Ademilola for a third-down sack in the fourth quarter. Ademilola also had a solo sack on third-down in the fourth quarter.

4. Clarence Lewis Bounced Back - Cornerback Clarence Lewis has been dealing with a bit of a sophomore slump this season, but against Virginia he stepped up and played good football. Lewis was active in the run game, he stayed glued to the Virginia wideouts down the field and he did not allow a single completion all game long against arguably the deepest wide receiver corps Notre Dame has faced all season.

With several starters out it wasn't just the replacements who needed to step up, the Irish needed current starters to step up as well and Lewis did just that.

5. Red Zone Defense Remains Stout - One of the consistently excellent aspects of the Notre Dame defense this season has been its red zone defense, especially its red zone touchdown defense.

Notre Dame came into the game ranked fourth in red zone touchdown defense, allowing opponents to score touchdowns on just 38.2% of their red zone trips. Virginia reached the red zone twice and failed to get into the end zone either time.

Virginia didn't get into the red zone until the third quarter, reaching the Irish 20-yard line on its opening drive. A pass break up by Jack Kiser on second down led to a Mills/Bauer sack on third-down that turned a promising drive into a long field goal attempt that missed.

Virginia's second red zone trip never got past the 13-yard line thanks to a sack by Ademilola.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter