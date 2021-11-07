Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over Navy

What we learned about the Notre Dame offense from its win over Navy

Notre Dame (8-1) should improve on its No. 10 spot in the College Football Playoff ranking after its convincing 34-6 victory over Navy. The offense was inconsistent but did what it needed to in order to play a role in the victory.

There are five key takeaways from the win.

1. Early game woes continue - Notre Dame has made a habit of starting slow this season, and it's one of the reasons the Irish have failed to really put teams away. Notre Dame has entered the second quarter trailing its opponent four times in nine games, including yesterday against Navy.

Notre Dame has now been outscored 29-28 in the first quarter.

This is a trend that you can get away with when your opponents aren't on your level, which is true of the eight teams that Notre Dame has defeated this season. Not one Notre Dame opponent the Irish beat this season has fewer than three losses, and just three of the teams Notre Dame defeated this season has a winning record.

Notre Dame can continue this trend and win out for the same reason it is 8-1. The next three opponents have records of 6-3, 3-6 and 3-6. But if Notre Dame wants to get a New Year's Six Bowl victory, a College Football Playoff victory and eventually develop into an elite football team (with an elite offense) it must figure out why the offense is so bad in the first quarter.

2. Third-down offense was much better - Part of Notre Dame's woes this season have been struggles on third-down, and that was true early in the victory over Navy. Notre Dame failed to convert its first three third-down opportunities and four of its first five, which played a big role in the slow start.

Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner converted a pair of third-downs with his legs on his first series of the game and then converted a third with his arm. Beginning with that series the offense got hot on third down, converting 6-7 on third-down the remainder of the game.

That included a 70-yard touchdown connection from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin late in the second quarter, which all but put the game away the way the Irish defense was playing.

Coan completed eight of his third-down passes in the game, throwing for 132 yards on third-down. The issue early was that three of those four completions failed to pick up first downs and were him checking down after no one got open down the field.

His final four third-down completions went for 105 yards and three of them moved the chains.

3. Spreading the wealth - Five different players carried the ball in the win over Navy and seven players caught a pass, including five that caught multiple throws. Notre Dame's ability to spread the ball around, even with a guy like Kevin Austin having a career day, was a positive sign.

Austin was excellent, hauling in 6 passes for 139 yards and a score. Notre Dame didn't include tight end Michael Mayer into the game plan enough, but when it did go to him beyond the line it was impactful, with Mayer converted a pair of third-downs.

Kyren Williams had 131 yards of offense, leading the team in rushing (95 yards) and catches (7). Logan Diggs added 59 yards on the ground, including arguably the best run of the game, a 23-yard jaunt that converted a 2nd-and-19.

Deion Colzie had an impressive 31-yard catch, Chris Tyree got back into the action a bit (3 catches) and Lorenzo Styles had a catch for the third straight game.

It wasn't vintage spreading the wealth, but it was one of the best aspects of yesterday's victory over Navy.

4. Efficient pass game - Notre Dame's pass game was ... well ... strange. At times it lacked creativity, failed to attack the weaknesses of the Navy defense and was unwilling to push the ball down the field. When it did push the ball downfield it was highly effective, as Jack Coan went 3-5 for 139 yards on throws that went at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage.

For all the frustrations I have about the game plan, and at times Coan's execution of that game plan, the fact is the Irish quarterbacks completed 80-percent of their throws and Notre Dame averaged 9.3 yards per pass attempt.

That marked Notre Dame's second best yards per attempt average of the season, behind only the 10.5 yards per attempt in the opener against Florida State.

Of course, the 11.7 yards per attempt was the fourth lowest mark of the season due to the high volume of check downs.

5. Offensive line is still a work in progress - Notre Dame's line has certainly been better of late, and the improvements in the run game are certainly evidence. After failing to get past 132 rushing yards per game in the first five games - including three games below 100 yards - the offense has racked up at least 150 yards on the ground in each of its last four games.

The first three opponents during that stretch - Virginia Tech, USC and North Carolina - ranked between 85th and 104th in rushing defense. Navy ranks 46th, which is decent, and it kept the Irish ground attack mostly in check until the fourth quarter.

Navy brought more pressure than the last two opponents, and while the Irish were definitely better than they were the first five games, it was a subpar performance against a weak opponent.

The most disappointing aspect of the performance was that Notre Dame's offensive line, which averages over 300 pounds, struggled to get movement against a Navy front whose starters average just 258 pounds.

