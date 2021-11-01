Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over North Carolina

Notre Dame finally had a bit of an offensive breakout in its 44-34 victory over North Carolina. The Irish offense scored a season high in points, total offense and rushing yards. It was certainly a strong step in the right direction for an offense that had sputtered for much of the season coming into the game.

Here are my biggest takeaways of the offense from the Irish victory.

1. Kyren Williams is in a zone - I don't know if football has a zone the way you see in basketball shooters or hitters in baseball, but if it does we are seeing it with Williams. In each of the last three games I've graded him and out as having the best performance of his career. Williams is playing at a truly elite level, and doing so behind an offensive line that is solid at best.

Williams is playing with an outstanding and unique combination of patience and explosiveness. Earlier in the season he was rushing his reads and overreacting to the poor play of the line. In recent games he's played with more patience, is allowing blocks to set up, he's staying square to the line and when he sees the hole - or the cut back - he hits it with authority.

Williams is racking a lot of production that's more about his great vision and decision making than it is about the line, but he's not anticipating having to do that like he did early in the season, which has made the timing of those cuts far more effective.

2. The offensive line seems to have figured some things out - This is certainly not a vintage Notre Dame offensive line, but against North Carolina the unit played solid football. It had some issues in the first half in the pass game with North Carolina's twists, but the ball was getting out so quickly that it didn't matter.

The run game got very little movement early but the line kept plugging away, did a good job limiting assignment mistakes and got a body on a body, a phrase I've used a lot and will continue to use. Notre Dame's backs are so good right now that the line doesn't need to dominate the way past units have, they just have to do their job and stay engaged, and that's what they did in the run game against North Carolina.

Late in the game when the Tar Heels started to wear down the line leaned on the defense and started to exert its will physically for the first time all season, which was good to see.

3. Tempo clearly suits this offense - The victory over North Carolina answered any questions that might have existed about whether or not this offense works best when it is pushing the tempo, spreading the ball around, spreading the defense out and attacking with the RPO.

I would contend that Notre Dame has used a similar attack in three games this season: Florida State, USC and North Carolina. In those three games the Irish offense averaged 38.6 points per game, 446.7 yards per game and 6.4 yards per play. In the other five games the offense averaged 24.8 points per game, 355.2 yards per game and 5.0 yards per play.

Part of the success over UNC was taking advantage of the Tar Heels being poor on defense, but the game plan and execution of that game plan was as good as its been all season.

4. Red zone must get better - Notre Dame's red zone offense ranked 83rd nationally overall and 55th in red zone touchdown rate coming into the game, The Irish scored on all five of its red zone trips against North Carolina, which is certainly a positive, and it jumped the Irish all the way up to 63rd in red zone offense.

The bad news is just two of those five drives ended with touchdowns, and two drives ended at the UNC 2-yard line. Those drives absolutely must turn into touchdowns, which would have upped Notre Dame's point total to 52. Notre Dame's red zone touchdown rate dropped all the way to 72nd after that performance.

Notre Dame missed a chance to go up 14-7 on the first red zone touchdown failure, a chance to go up 44-27 on the second and 48-34 on the third. Turn just the two that ended inside the five into touchdowns and Notre Dame goes up 44-27 and then 52-34.

When you play an offense like UNC and you get a chance to put them away you absolutely must get touchdowns. It worked out against a UNC squad that is now 4-4, but against better opponents that could be the difference between winning and losing.

5. Still too many mental mistakes - Notre Dame still shot itself in the foot too many times in this game. Not just the failures at the 2-yard line, but also with silly penalties, receiver drops and not getting the proper personnel on the field, which cost them a pair of first half timeouts.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter