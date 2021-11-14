Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Offense In The Win Over Virginia

There were a number of important takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame offense in the win over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) added to its College Football Playoff resume with a 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4). The offense did what it needed to do to get the win, and there were certainly a number of positives to take out of the game, but there were also frustrating aspects.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from the Irish offense from the victory.

1. Tale Of Two Halves - Whether you like it or not, Notre Dame can't "just keep winning" if it wants to move up high enough to make the College Football Playoff. In the first half Notre Dame looked like a team that was ready to steamroll Virginia en route to the kind of punishing victory it needs to impress the committee.

The second half, however, was a different story for the Notre Dame offense.

OC Tommy Rees came into the matchup with an excellent game plan, and the first half play calling was creative and aggressive. Notre Dame mixed up its personnel packages, showing 11 personnel, 12 personnel, 13 personnel and some 21 personnel. Rees and the offense had Virginia on its heels and were effective and explosive.

Notre Dame scored 21 points on its first four possessions, racking up 247 total yards while averaging 7.3 yards per play. The Irish also went 6-8 on third-down during that stretch.

After the defense turned Virginia over, the Irish offense took over at its own 15-yard line with a 21-0 lead and 1:16 left on the clock. The Irish also had two timeouts to work with. Instead of continuing to be aggressive and looking to really bury the Virginia offense, Notre Dame instead chose to run the clock out, and the offense never looked the same.

The offense scored just once on its final five possessions, it turned the ball over twice and turned the ball over on downs in Virginia territory on another drive. After rushing for 163 yards (7.1 YPC) in the first half but went for just 86 yards (5.7 YPC) in the second half. Take away the 31-yard gain on a reverse by Braden Lenzy on the only scoring drive of the second half, the offense rushed for just 55 yards on 14 carries (3.9 YPC).

Instead of really putting Virginia away and sticking with the diverse game plan we saw in the first half, Notre Dame struggled to move the ball and turned a potential blowout into a game in which the offense failed to meet its own season-long scoring average and failed to reach the mark Virginia had allowed on average during the season. Virginia came into the game allowing 34.6 points per game against Power 5 opponents, almost a full touchdown more than what Notre Dame scored.

2. Red Zone Changes Worked - One of the many brights spots of the game was a new-look in the red zone. Rees mixed up personnel and the schemes were very well designed and called.

On Notre Dame's first red zone series we saw Rees go with the 21 personnel, which got Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree on the field together, and Rees lined up his star running back as a slot receiver. Here's what it looked like.

This alignment puts Virginia in a tough spot, they have two wideouts outside to defend and now have both Williams and tight end Michael Mayer in the slot. It isolates his best players in one-on-one matchups. On this particular snap it opened up Mayer for a touchdown.

It wasn't just about the personnel, it was also about the play design. On Notre Dame's Rees had one of his best red zone calls of the season. Out of 12 personnel (two tight ends), he motioned Braden Lenzy to the boundary away from the two tight ends.

Instead of sending Lenzy on a crossing routes down the field, Rees brings him on an under route behind the line and tight ends. By calling an under instead of a cross, Rees hides the 5-11 Lenzy behind the line and tight ends, and Virginia never sees him until its way too late. Look how open Lenzy gets because of this play design ....

Notre Dame scored touchdowns on each of its first three red zone trips, and its fourth trip ended due to a fumble. It was poor execution but the design was very good.

3. Notre Dame Backfield Is LOADED - This isn't just a takeaway from last night, but last night was more evidence that Notre Dame's backfield is absolutely loaded for the present and future.

I don't know if I've ever seen a Notre Dame backfield that is as deep and versatile as this group, who can do damage in the pass and run game. Last night we saw yet another example of how good this backfield is at making yards out of nothing. We've seen it all season, but it has been especially prominent in recent weeks with Williams and Logan Diggs getting more time together. Last night we finally saw a healthy Chris Tyree thrown into the mix and it was exciting to watch.

Williams has been making plays after contact all season, with his 91-yard touchdown run against North Carolina coming after he had been hit by multiple defenders several yards behind the line of scrimmage. Diggs had his own version of that run against the Cavaliers.

According to Pro Football Focus, 680 of his 875 yards have come after contact, which is 77.8% of his yards. Diggs has racked up 143 of his 197 yards after contact, which is 72.6% of his carries.

4. Notre Dame Fed The Beast - One of my keys to victory for Notre Dame was feeding the beast, which is sophomore tight end Michael Mayer. It was clear that Mayer was a focal point of the game plan, but not in the unhealthy manner that forces it to the point of stalling the rest of the offense.

Mayer in the red zone was also a key part of the game plan, which resulted in a touchdown for Mayer on the opening drive and opened up a one-on-one for Kevin Austin on the final touchdown.

The standout sophomore hauled in 7 passes for 84 yards, his highest marks in over a month. When he gets rolling the offense is dangerous, especially when he's involved the way he was against Virginia.

5. Offensive Line Is Up And Down .... Again - Notre Dame's offensive line has rarely put it all together this season, and last night was no example. The pass protection last evening was excellent throughout the game. Virginia isn't a very good pass rushing team and the line made sure that it continued. Jack Coan was kept clean all night, and the only times he got pressured it was a result of Virginia bringing more rushers than Notre Dame had blockers, or it was on the backs.

The run blocking had some positive moments, like its strong execution on a 4th-and-1 in the first quarter, which set up the first touchdown of the game. For much of the rest of the game the line struggled to get much push against a Virginia defense that was giving up over 210 yards on the ground in previous matchups.

Notre Dame's rushing numbers were impressive (264 yards), but many of those yards either had nothing to do with the line (68 yards on reverses) or in spite of the line (see the above run by Diggs).

The line did a good job of keeping a body on a body in the second and third quarter, but early on they got beat off the line far too frequently, which threw off the timing of the run game.

