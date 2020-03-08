Key Takeaways From Practice One: Positives Emerge

Notre Dame has officially kicked off the 2020 spring, with the Fighting Irish going through practice number one on Thursday (March 5).

The practice was open to the media and there were plenty of takeaways from the open session. To wrap up the day one action let’s take a look at the positive key takeaways from the Notre Dame practice.

The Wide Receivers Are Talented And Deep — Chase Claypool was Notre Dame’s most dominant offensive player in 2019 and it wasn’t even close. The Irish have to replace the standout wideout who racked up 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, and must also replace Chris Finke, who hauled in 90 passes for 1,026 yards and six touchdowns the last two years.

Notre Dame has made a living replacing standout wideouts with new standout wideouts throughout Kelly’s career. If the first day of spring practice is any indication, the Irish will do that once again in 2020.

Junior Kevin Austin didn’t look rusty after missing the 2019 season, which isn’t a surprise considering he was able to practice throughout his suspension. Austin’s combination of size, athleticism and ball skills has stood out from the moment he showed up on campus, and we saw it again during the first practice of the spring.

Classmates Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III joined Austin in the lineup when the offense first took the field. Lenzy was his usual explosive self, but he looks to have added some size during the winter and his route running was sharper. Lenzy also was crisp catching the ball, which is a positive based on his inconsistency in this department a season ago.

Keys is so natural in the slot due to his combination of speed and advanced feel for route running. His agility allows him to get into and out of cuts at full speed with very little tells, which makes him hard to guard when he’s locked in. Keys worked the crossing routes and quick game quite a bit during the opening practice and he impressed.

Graduate transfer Bennett Skowronek isn’t back to full speed according to head coach Brian Kelly, but he looked good in the opening practice. Skowronek lumbers a bit off the line but he’s a long strider and a savvy route runner with a wide catch radius. He brings a completely different skillset than the juniors that were discussed above, making him an ideal complement.

Freshman Xavier Watts impressed during the opening practice, and sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman has an impressive physical skillset. Once those two develop the necessary feel for the offense and improve their route technique they could be playmakers in this offense.

A Lot Of Cross-Training Going On At Linebacker — Notre Dame was moving its linebackers around quite a bit during practice, due in part to the lack of numbers with Jack Lamb and Shayne Simon being out, and partly due to the versatility and athleticism at the position.

The Irish coaches must find a way to get sophomore Marist Liufau on the field, and we saw them working on that during the opening practice. Liufau spent the team periods playing inside at Buck linebacker, where he will likely compete for a starting role in the fall, and he spent some individual pass periods playing outside at rover.

Liufau began his prep career at cornerback before outgrowing the position. His rare combination of physicality at his size and coverage skills gives him a great deal of positional flexibility. Don’t be surprised if he lines up at multiple positions in 2020 in an attempt to find ways to get him and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the field together.

Sophomore Jack Kizer also spent some time playing inside and outside, with the young athlete getting work at Buck linebacker.

During team periods we saw sophomores Osita Ekwonu and JD Bertrand playing together and it seemed at times they were flipping positions. Both showed impressive coverage skills and their range stood out.

This is a very athletic group of linebackers and the depth is impressive even with Lamb and Simon out. That creates a great deal of versatility and it was hard to ignore that in practice one.

Safety Remains In Good Shape — The 2020 prediction I feel most confident in making is Notre Dame will not have the leadership and experience at safety in 2020 as it had in 2019. Departed starters Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman were brilliant leaders and were key parts of the Irish defense the last two seasons.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is Notre Dame returns a lot of talent at the position, and we saw that on day one of spring practice. Junior Houston Griffith was a standout for the defense during the opening practice. Griffith played with swagger, was assignment sound and his coverage was top-notch. Griffith was all over the Irish tight ends during one-on-one, 7-on-7 and team periods.

Graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor had a solid first day as well and he’s put together quite well. The trio of Griffith, Pryor and Kyle Hamilton gives Notre Dame exceptional length and range at the position.

A surprise standout from the first practice was junior DJ Brown, who made a pair of interceptions and was all over the field during practice one. Brown needs a strong spring to keep himself from being buried on the depth chart, and for at least one practice he did just that.

Brown began his Notre Dame career at cornerback but he struggled mightily in man coverage last spring and early in fall camp. For at least one practice he showed much better coverage ability on the back end. He perfectly read and jumped a pair of in breaking routes which resulted in a pair of interceptions. During team periods he read quick throws and screens effectively and blew up a pair of screens.

If day one is any indication of things to come, from a playmaking standpoint the Irish should be in great shape at safety in 2020.

