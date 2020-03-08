Key Takeaways From Practice One: Questions Remain

Notre Dame has officially kicked off the 2020 spring, with the Fighting Irish going through practice number one on Thursday (March 5).

The practice was open to the media and there were plenty of takeaways from the open session. We already discussed the positive takeaways from practice now, now let’s take a look at the questions that still remain.

Cornerback Questions Linger — I did not expect cornerback questions and concerns to be answered after just one practice, but the first practice did cement cornerback as arguably the biggest question mark on the roster.

Sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford was limited in practice with a hamstring injury, and while minor that is always going to be a concern for Crawford. The reality is he’s missed two full seasons with a knee injury and all but two games of another with an Achilles tear.

Junior TaRiq Bracy had a rough first practice, struggling to handle the size of Kevin Austin and Javon McKinley. Bracy had several quality reps, but even in many of those quality snaps where when he was in good position the ball was caught because he still isn’t strong enough to handle bigger players like that.

Sophomore Isaiah Rutherford showed impressive length and he looks far more comfortable playing corner than he did as a prep player. Rutherford showed fluid change of direction skills and his length is an asset. During one-on-ones he was constantly in good position but every pass on him was caught because he still needs to work on finishing off plays.

Fellow sophomore Cam Hart had several impressive reps that put him in good position, but he too struggled to play the ball and finish off reps. Hart also blew a coverage assignment on a quarterback pull that allowed Brendon Clark to throw the ball over his head for a long touchdown. Of all the young players, Hart got his hands on the ball the most in day one, which is a positive.

The most effective cornerback was sophomore KJ Wallace, who spent time at cornerback and safety during his opening practice.

I have a feeling the cornerbacks are going to struggle for much of the spring, which could end up being a positive by the time we get to the fall. The reality is they are mostly young, and the veterans are undersized. Combine that with the fact they are matched up against a very, very talented group of receivers and I’m willing to bet they lose a lot more battles than they win.

But that can be a positive for them, the more they have to work to cover their talented teammates - which requires improved technique, ball skills and focus - the better prepared they’ll be to handle the pass catchers they face on Saturdays in the fall.

Tight Ends Must Play Better — It was a relatively sloppy first day for the Notre Dame tight ends. There is certainly a lot of talent at the position, but there are big shoes to fill after Cole Kmet departed for the NFL.

Senior Brock Wright needs a big spring if he’s going to emerge as a legitimate factor in the rotation, beyond just being a blocker. Wright was not crisp with his routes in the first practice and didn’t get much separation, even when he caught the ball. There are a lot of opportunities remaining, but Wright needs to step up his game this spring.

Tommy Tremble got open for a long touchdown during 7-on-7. It was a strong route and a great throw from Ian Book, but other than that the rising junior wasn’t sharp in the opening practice. Like Wright, Tremble’s routes were telegraphed, especially in the quick game and intermediate areas. He didn’t get the separation I am used to seeing from him and his footwork was unnecessarily choppy.

Tremble was dominated by junior safety Houston Griffith in their matchups.

Classmate George Takacs was not sharp in his first practice either. The rising junior needs a strong spring if he’s going to hold off the talented freshmen when they arrive in the fall. On day one he didn’t make a strong impression. Like his position makes his routes were choppy and telegraphed and he struggled to get any kind of separation.

Backup QB Is A Work In Progress — From an expectations standpoint I was pleased with what I saw from the young quarterbacks on day one, but the reality is both sophomore Brendon Clark and freshman Drew Pyne are very much works in progress.

Clark showed off impressive physical tools. His ability to power the ball to the perimeter and throw the deep ball is impressive from a velocity and arm strength standpoint. His accuracy still needs a lot of work, his footwork is improving but not there yet and his reads are still slow and inconsistent.

All of this is expected and not concerning at this point, but the fact remains he needs to develop quite a bit between now and the beginning of the 2020 season. Ideally, quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will spend a lot more time with the young quarterbacks this fall than he does Book.

Pyne is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Even for his first college practice Pyne showed impressive poise and mechanics. I also liked what I saw from him on down-the-field throws. Pyne has a bit more zip on his fastball than I expected, and he certainly plays with a great deal of confidence.

Pyne will need to continue learning the system and he must become a big fan of the cafeteria and weight room. His reps were quite limited on day one, which was a bit surprising, so that is something to monitor moving forward.

