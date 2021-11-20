Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame (9-1) had arguably its worst defensive performance of the season when it gave up 34 points and 565 yards in an Oct. 30 victory over North Carolina. Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and the Irish defenders bounced back and played absolutely dominant football the next two games, giving up just nine points and 462 yards COMBINED in wins over Navy and Virginia.

Notre Dame needs to continue playing that level of brilliant defense in its matchup against Georgia Tech (3-7). That kind of performance should allow the Irish to earn the kind of impressive, convincing victory it needs to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

1. Get early stops - Georgia Tech is 0-3 and averaged just 15.3 points per contest in the three games it failed to reach double figures in the second half. In the seven games where it reached double figures by halftime it averaged 34.6 points per game and went 3-4.

I made the case for a fast start for the offense and the same is true for the defense. If you want to blow Georgia Tech out and impress the committee then star fast, put them away early. Georgia Tech is not built to come back from being down big. Recent history has shown when they get down early teams can bury them and blow them out.

2. Dominate the trenches, stop the run - Part of that is because Georgia Tech is much better at running the football than it is at throwing the football. Shutting down the Yellow Jackets early means being strong on the ground.

Notre Dame has been very good against the run for most of the season, but in the two games where it gave up more than 130 yards against a non-option team it gave up an average of 36 points.

In the other seven games against non-option opponents the Irish gave up just 98.6 rushing yards per game and held opponents to just 16.3 defensive points per game.

The recipe for Notre Dame is easy to follow, especially against the Yellow Jackets. Stop the run and you stop their offense, which further aids the need to achieve a blowout victory in this contest.

Of course, doing that to an offense that has a back as talented as Jahmyr Gibbs won't be easy, but it's a key to success.

3. Limit QB run yards - Notice the pattern here? Stopping Georgia Tech is a lot about slowing down the quarterback runs. This has been an issue for Notre Dame all season, and if they can right the ship against Georgia Tech this game won't be close.

Contain and tackling will be very, very important for the Irish defense in this matchup.

4. No big plays in the pass game - This game is a mismatch in many regards, so the best thing to happen to Georgia Tech is to get some chunk plays that allow it to get some easy scores. This can come from trick plays or it can come from big plays that are a result of either out-playing Notre Dame players on a snap or Irish players making mental mistakes.

If the Irish defense can avoid the latter it should be able to keep Georgia Tech's points way down. Georgia Tech knows it can't matchup with Notre Dame, so it will look to design ways to generate big plays, which will include gimmick and trick plays that the Irish defense must be prepared for.

5. Get the ball - This isn't rocket science. When Georgia Tech turns the ball over they struggle, and when they don't they have a chance to win. The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over one or zero times in six games this season. It has won by 28 and 23 points in games with zero turnovers, lost a game by just one in the other game it didn't turn the ball over. Tech lost by 3, 6 and 8 in the three games it turned the ball over just one.

Its only with when it turned the ball over multiple times was a 31-27 victory over Duke. Duke has lost every other ACC game this season by at least 25 points, so a 4-point victory over Duke is quite unimpressive. In the other three games it turned it over multiple times the Yellow Jackets lost by 9, 11 and 31 points.

