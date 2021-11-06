Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense vs Navy

Breaking down the keys to victory for the Notre Dame defense in its matchup against Navy

If Notre Dame (7-1) is going to pull off the blowout victory over Navy (2-6) it needs the Irish defense will need to be at its best. Notre Dame must have a strong game plan for the triple option, it must execute that game plan and it must play sound football.

There are five keys to victory for the Notre Dame, and these keys aren't just about winning, they are about dominating.

1. Be disciplined, be aggressive - There are two very, very important aspects that go into defending and shutting down the triple option, and they must go hand in hand. Those two keys are being disciplined while also being aggressive.

The discipline aspect is two-fold. Number one it involves a game plan that combines being diverse from a whole lines up where and who does what, while also making sure that on each play and call players must have clearly defined responsibilities. The second part is each player executing his assignment.

Being aggressive is more of a coaching/philosophy principle. One of the biggest mistakes teams make against the option is to play passively in hopes of avoiding cut blocks and trying to string things out. The mistake there is Navy is perfectly fine not running the triple option and just pounding that kind of defense with dives, traps, quarterback keeps and pitch plays that attack the defense.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman needs to have a game plan that attacks the Navy line, forces quick reads/decisions and then fly to the football.

2. Control the middle of the line of scrimmage - One of the challenges to defending the triple option is handling the quick downhill runs to the fullback and quick inside cuts by the quarterback. When the Navy offensive line gets movement off the ball and wins the interior battles the offense is very hard to defend.

Notre Dame must win at the point of attack, stay off the ground and eat up the fullback runs. If this becomes a perimeter oriented game the Irish will thrive. When Navy has been successful against Notre Dame the last decade the fullback and quarterback runs inside have been where it found its big plays.

Shut those down and you shut down the Navy offense.

3. Don't get out-leveraged - One of the key ingredients to a successful triple option offense is using alignments and motions to out-leverage the defense, which makes its off-tackle and perimeter runs far more effective. Notre Dame cannot allow itself to get out-leveraged from a pre-snap alignment standpoint and its linebackers and edge players need to properly handle down and crack blocks.

4. Handle trick plays - Navy will certainly look to use trick plays to score enough points to win this game. That means wheel routes, double passes, reverses and I even saw Navy run a flea flicker for a big play this season. Notre Dame must be disciplined enough to read those plays and shut them down.

5. Win on early downs - Navy is a four-down offense, and when it gets into third-and-short, and fourth-and-short it will keep going. The best way to shut down the Navy offense is to dominate on first and second down. This not only makes the option less effective but it puts Navy into more passing situations, and its 2021 offense is brutally bad in the pass game. Navy has called just over 100 pass plays this season but has still allowed 25 sacks. If Notre Dame can force Navy to be more reliant on the pass this game could get ugly.

