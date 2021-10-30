Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. North Carolina

Keys to the Notre Dame defense doing what it takes to earn a victory over North Carolina

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) need another strong performance from the defense if it is going to beat the dangerous North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3). When North Carolina is rolling on offense it can be hard to beat, and the Irish cannot allow that to happen.

Here are my five keys to success for the Notre Dame defense against the potent UNC offense.

1. Early down success — When North Carolina's offense is rolling it is ripping off big gains on first and second down. For Notre Dame a key to success is getting the Tar Heel offense off schedule, which puts the offense in a bunch of second and third-and-long situations.

We saw that in last year's contest. North Carolina scored 14 points on its first two drives. It rans 10 first or second down plays in the game for 128 yards. Five of those snaps went for at least 13 yards.

North Carolina scored just three points the rest of the game. On the next 31 first or second down plays the Tar Heels had just 112 total yards, and just six of those 31 snaps went for at least 10 yards. Notre Dame held UNC to 3 or fewer yards on 19 of those 31 snaps.

Repeat that dominance in this game and the Irish cruise to a victory.

2. Use your front to dominate — A key ingredient to making all of that happen is Notre Dame's defensive line taking this game over. There is no doubt the defensive line can dominate the shaky North Carolina blockers, but the question is will they be allowed to do so.

Against offenses like North Carolina, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has shown a desire to use more three-man fronts, which makes it easier for inferior lines to keep the front in check. If Freeman goes with more four-man fronts, or uses Isaiah Foskey to attack even from the second level, I have no doubt the line will shut down the run game and harass quarterback Sam Howell all game long.

But will they be given the chance to do that? We'll find out, but it's definitely a key to success.

3. Safeties must play well — With Kyle Hamilton sidelined with an injury, the Irish defense needs Houston Griffith and DJ Brown to have big nights. Both must be assignment correct, tackle well in space and hold up in coverage. North Carolina will absolutely be able to find ways to get them isolated in coverage at times, and they need to hold their own in those situations.

I'm not sure who the third safety will be, but whoever the Irish coaches put in the game also need to hold their own. That's an area I'm concerned about in this matchup. In fact, the play of the safeties is my biggest area of concern in this matchup.

4. Tackle well — Notre Dame has been an inconsistent tackling team for three seasons now, but against the Tar Heels the Irish defense must be on their game from a tackling standpoint. This is especially true when wideout Josh Downs has the football. He is the kind of weapon that can turn missed tackles or poor angles into touchdowns, and the Irish cannot allow that to happen.

5. Finish — We've seen Notre Dame get off to fast starts on defense and build leads, but the defense often goes into a less aggressive look in those instances and it has allowed opponents to get back in the game. Tonight, we need to see Coach Freeman use a lead as an opportunity to turn up the heat and finally put an opponent away.

