Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense vs Navy

Breaking down the keys to victory for the Notre Dame offense in its matchup against Navy

Notre Dame (7-1) looks to build on its potential College Football Playoff resume this weekend against a struggling Navy (2-6) squad. The Irish offense needs to be on top of its game against a Navy team that wants to shorten the game.

There are five keys to victory for the Notre Dame offense.

1. Start fast - The best friend to a defense facing a triple option offense is when its own offense starts fast. Navy is not built to play from behind, and its ability to shorten the game makes getting behind very dangerous. Both make Notre Dame starting fast on offense very, very important. Notre Dame needs to strike early, strike fast and never let up.

Beyond this being the best way to beat Navy, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly needs to accept the reality that a playoff berth isn't just about winning out, it's also about looking really good in those wins and beating teams convincingly, especially a 2-6 team like Navy.

The Irish need to have a killer instinct and bury Navy, and it has to start right away.

2. Handle the unique looks - Navy is undersized and it knows it lacks the talent of its opponents. Their defensive coaches do a great job of creating a bunch of presnap looks and post-snap twists/stunts/blitzes that can cause problems for offensive lines that don't play assignment correct football. That has been an issue for Notre Dame's line all season.

The unit benefitted recently by playing USC and North Carolina defenses that weren't overly aggressive with its post-snap line games and pressures. Navy likely won't sit back and let Notre Dame dictate the action, which means the line has to be on top of its game. That means great communication, great footwork and making quick, proper decisions.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees also needs to have a game plan that looks to punish Navy when it brings those types of looks and pressures.

3. Get the ball out in space - Navy will play off coverage quite a bit in an attempt to force the ball to get out quickly. To a degree Notre Dame needs to push back against that, but there will be plenty of ways where doing just what Navy wants works for you.

Throwing early down quicks (outs, hitches, slides) that get at least five yards are wins for Notre Dame and can set up more big plays down the road in a drive (see below). Getting the ball out quickly in space in the screen game, either with RPOs or traditional screens, could also be highly effective, especially in the perimeter blocking is as good as it was the last few games.

Getting the ball outside in the run game is also a key, more so than in most games. Navy's line games can result in the inside run game getting stuffed, but if Navy misses it can also result in big plays, so you still run it. But I really like the perimeter run game against Navy. Getting Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree outside on zones, sweeps and slower developing pitch plays will result in more creases opening up that those backs can exploit for chunk plays and home runs.

4. Take your shots - Navy is quite vulnerable to big plays in the pass game, and Rees needs to find ways to design and call some big plays. There will be downfield shots that can be called as part of normal play calls, so expect to see the all verts concepts, and I really like the seam throws in those instances.

Rees needs to also figure out some other ways to get shots down the field. It could mean play-action throws, movement throws or just high-low concepts that look to isolate receivers down the field. Notre Dame had big success getting down the field in 2019 and we've seen offenses in 2021 have similar success.

If Rees designs them it's then up to Jack Coan to get the ball out on time and just let it rip instead of trying to aim the ball. He must be able to push the ball further down the field. I've seen him do it at times, but far too often this season he floats it instead of powering it down the field. If he can do that in this game, and receivers catch the ball, Notre Dame will get some big shots down the field.

If Rees can catch Navy in a pressure I think he can get a back out of the backfield for a possible big play in the pass game as well.

5. Touchdowns, not field goals - Notre Dame can't live on big plays alone. It needs to move the chains and get the ball into the red zone when it isn't ripping off big plays, and when the offense gets into the red zone it needs touchdowns. Plain and simple.

