Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame (9-1) needs a big game from its offense if it is going to beat Georgia Tech (3-7) in the convincing manner needed to impress the College Football Playoff committee. There are a number of keys to the offense finally playing to its potential for sixty minutes.

1. Start fast - I am basically going to start off with this as the number one key until Notre Dame actually does it. The Irish have scored just two touchdowns on their first possession all season, and haven't scored a point on their opening possession since the second game of the season (Toledo). The Irish have scored a touchdown on one of its first two possessions just three times (USC, North Carolina, Virginia) since the Toledo victory.

This isn't just about Georgia Tech, this is about the offense finally getting right, and that includes being a much better team at the start. You can beat the mediocre to bad teams the Irish have defeated this season when you do that, you cannot beat good teams when you start that way (see Cincinnati).

Notre Dame must come out with good tempo, get into an early rhythm and put the ball in the end zone on its first several possessions. That's what top offenses must do, especially against bad defenses that are giving up 37.8 points per game in its previous six games.

2. Be aggressive with the pass game - Notre Dame can come out and control the clock, run the ball on this poor Georgia Tech defense and just "get a win," but that doesn't help the playoff resume and it doesn't make Notre Dame a better team. The best teams come out and play their game regardless of the opponent, and that's what Notre Dame needs to do against Georgia Tech.

That means coming out aggressively and continuing to build around its pass game. OC Tommy Rees needs to attack the perimeter early, be willing to attack the seams and take some early shots. Then it's up to Jack Coan to be accurate with his downfield shots and for the pass catchers to make the grabs.

An aggressive pass attack is what Notre Dame will need against teams like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, etc., should the Irish make the playoff. Notre Dame has been very, very efficient in the last month with its pass game, now it must become more explosive and aggressive.

3. Cause GT mistakes with post-snap pass looks - Georgia Tech is a very undisciplined defense, especially in the pass game. That is why the Yellow Jackets rank 123rd nationally in passing yards allowed per completion (14.5) and 125th in passing yards allowed per attempt (9.4).

Teams have been able to create huge pass game mistakes in the secondary by mixing up pre-snap looks, moving receivers/tight ends around and executing a variety of post-snap switch routes and also executing more high-low concepts, especially those that go from frontside to backside, or vice versa.

Notre Dame has shown those looks at times, but far too often this season the Irish offense has focused too much on its horizontal stretch concepts that focus more on one-on-one wins in the pass game. If Rees can start blending in more of the concepts I talk about in this point, and if Coan executes those calls correctly, this pass offense is really going to take off.

Notre Dame went over 300 passing yards in each of its first two games but hasn't topped 280 yards since (Navy), and that was due to a 70-yard touchdown. The offense must get more explosive in the pass game, and facing a defense that has given up at least 292 yards in six of its last seven games, and at least 306 yards in five of its last seven games, is a great way to get the big-play pass game back on track.

4. Protect the football - Notre Dame is a significantly better team than Georgia Tech, of that there should be little down. The best way to allow Georgia Tech to stay in this game, or even pull off the huge upset, is to turn the ball over, especially early. Notre Dame needs to be aggressive but it also must play clean football.

5. Finish - Notre Dame needs to bury Georgia Tech in a way it failed to do against Virginia (21-0 halftime lead), North Carolina (41-27 lead), USC (24-3 second half lead), Toledo (24-16 fourth quarter lead) and Florida State (38-20 third quarter lead).

For Brian Kelly its not about running up the score and running trick plays or reverses or going tempo or doing nothing but taking deep shots in the second half, but it is about staying aggressive and even when the second team is on the field continue to run the offense and look to score. It's Georgia Tech's job to stop your team from scoring every time you have the ball, it's not the job of the Notre Dame coaches to keep its own offense from scoring.

That kind of lack of a killer instinct is something that hurts this program, but it's not too late to get it going.

