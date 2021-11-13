Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense Against Virginia

Notre Dame (8-1) looks to improve on its No. 9 ranking in the College Football Playoff tonight when it takes on the explosive Virginia Cavaliers (6-3).

If Notre Dame is going to beat the Cavaliers the Irish offense will need to play one of its best games of the season. Here are five keys to the offense playing a vital role in the kind of impressive road win Notre Dame needs to impress the playoff committee.

1. Start fast - Notre Dame needs to finally become the team it's supposed to be, and the team it is capable of being. That is how it will not only impress the committee, but also be capable of competing with the best teams in the country should they make it to the playoff.

That means overcoming your weaknesses, and one of Notre Dame's biggest weaknesses this season has been slow starts. Notre Dame seems to either have a sloppy, mistake filled quick drive that ends in a punt or it drives down the field and has a mistake that leads to a turnover or a missed field goal.

Against Virginia playing like that out of the gate could end up with the Irish getting beat. Notre Dame needs to come out fast against Virginia and put the Cavaliers on their heels, on both sides of the ball. That means playing clean football and figuring out ways to generate big plays in the pass game and run game.

2. Mix up pass game looks - Notre Dame's pass game has been a bit predictable at times this season. Notre Dame has shown a number of different looks throughout the season, but the focus has been too much on the horizontal stretch concepts. We haven't seen enough of the mesh concepts, the high-low concepts (vertical stretch) and they don't attack the middle of the field enough. We'll see it here and there, but not enough.

When OC Tommy Rees is moving his receivers pre-snap, using more vertical stretches and looking to find ways to get isolations his pass game is highly effective. We need to see more of that mixed in with his all verts concepts, and we also need to continue seeing the RPO and screen concepts that have worked so well in recent games.

If Rees keeps Virginia guessing, schemes to spread the ball around and continues to be smart with the screen game (he's gotten quite good at that) the offense will be very efficient and should move the ball with ease. That would also open up the run game for some big-time runs.

3. Be aggressive - The final piece to the game plan I just mentioned is Rees being aggressive early and often. It's fine to prod and poke and attack with the efficient runs, but Notre Dame must also push the tempo and design big plays. There are certainly going to be opportunities for big plays in the pass game and run game, but it require Rees to be aggressive with his design and play-calling.

It will also require quarterback Jack Coan to execute the game plan at a high level. That combination, assuming the offensive line can protect him, will result in Notre Dame scoring a lot of points in this matchup.

4. Feed the beast - Arguably no player on the Notre Dame offense has greater matchup advantages against the Virginia defense than does tight end Michael Mayer. He's been a bit silent since he returned from his injury, and part of that has been by design. Or should I say, lack of design. Notre Dame simply hasn't done enough to use Mayer as a weapon in the pass game, and that needs to change.

That means moving Mayer around more from both a formational standpoint and then also moving him presnap. It means making him a focal point of the pass offense by getting into isolations, getting him into favorable matchups and then turning him loose on more routes that allow him to run, not just on the options and quick routes we've seen in recent games.

If Notre Dame can get Mayer rolling early it will then open up more and more isolation opportunities for the rest of the skill players.

5. Red zone touchdowns - When Notre Dame gets into the red zone it needs touchdowns, not field goals. It's that simple.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter