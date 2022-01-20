Skip to main content

Safety KJ Wallace To Enter The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame junior safety KJ Wallace has entered the transfer portal

Notre Dame's safety depth chart continues to be overhauled this offseason, and the latest is that junior safety KJ Wallace has entered the transfer portal.

The Atlanta, Ga. native was part of the secondary rotation early in the 2021 season but he quickly fell out of favor. Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts eventually moved to safety and quickly moved ahead of Wallace. The addition of Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph and the return of fifth-year seniors Houston Griffith and DJ Brown also meant it would be difficult for Wallace to rise up the depth chart.

Freshman Khari Gee is another safety that entered the portal this offseason, and Gee recently announced his intention to transfer to Georgia Tech. It would not be a surprise to see Wallace end up at the same place.

The 5-10, 190-pound defensive tackle finished his Notre Dame career with five tackles.

With Wallace gone the Irish still return six safeties to the 2022 roster, including current freshman Justin Walters. As long as the Irish don't have anymore departures the safety depth chart will be strong next season.

Wallace was part of the Inside The Garage Podcast with teammates Kyle Hamilton, Cam Hart and Conor Ratigan.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Read More

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

KJ Wallace
Football

Safety KJ Wallace To Enter The Transfer Portal

45 seconds ago
Chris Tyree
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Elite 2024 Running Back Stacy Gage

3 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
Football

Kyle Hamilton To The Big Apple In Mock Draft From Mel Kiper Jr.

5 hours ago
Julian Sayin 4
Recruiting

Elite 2024 Quarterback Julian Sayin Sees Notre Dame As A Great Fit

7 hours ago
Deion Colzie 1
Football

Irish Breakdown Show: Notre Dame Receivers Have Talent, But Major Questions Persist

9 hours ago
Xavier Watts
Football

Midweek Musings: Receiver Help Is Already On Campus, Notre Dame DL Breakout Player

21 hours ago
Jordan Hall
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Talented 2023 Linebacker Jordan Hall

22 hours ago
Marcus Freeman
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Top Ranked 2023 Linebacker Troy Bowles

23 hours ago