Kurt Hinish Leads Notre Dame's "Nasty" Defensive Line

Senior defensive lineman Kurt Hinish isn’t shy about expressing his view of Notre Dame’s defensive line.

“We’re a bunch of bad, violent dudes upfront,” he said. “We know how to use our hands. We’re mean and we’re nasty. We’re some dangerous individuals upfront. It’s been instilled in us through coach (Mike) Elston and Marcus Freeman. When we show up to our field, you are going to feel us.”

Hinish, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound nose tackle, is the epicenter of the Irish’s “bad” defense.

He anchors the defensive line, shedding blockers so the linebackers and secondary players can make tackles. They don’t come any tougher than Hinish, who started 12 games in 2020 and in all 13 games in 2019. Hinish was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020, finishing with a career-high 7.5 tackles for losses and two sacks.

Hinish, along with Avery Davis, Kyle Hamilton, Jarrett Patterson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White and Kyren Williams, was named a captain earlier this month.

It’s an honor that Hinish wanted.

“It’s perfect man,” he said of being named a captain. “It’s a tremendous honor to be a part of something that is bigger than myself. It’s really cool and special. It means a lot to me.”

Hinish has perhaps had a career that few could’ve predicted when he arrived as a modest three-star recruit from Pittsburgh. He was ranked as the 519th best player in the country and the 10th best defensive linemen in Pennsylvania in 2016 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Those are the types of recruits that typically contribute as juniors and seniors.

Hinish wasn’t a typical mid-level recruit. He played in 25 games as a freshman and a sophomore. If he plays in four games this season, he’ll have broken the record for most game appearances set by Daelin Hayes, who finished his career with 53 games played.

Hinish said he isn’t focused on the record.

“It’s not so much what I feel but what my body feels,” Hinish explained. “That’s a lot of games. It’s cool but it’s not something that I really have on my mind.”

What’s on Hinish’s mind is being a good captain. He knows that this year is going to be different for him. He said he feels like he bears the weight of more responsibility for the success and failure of the team as a captain.

“I remember one of the coaches said, 'Are you ready to take on the burden of being a leader on this team?'“ noted the Irish veteran. “It’s not really about taking over. You either are a leader or you aren’t a leader. It’s definitely something that I feel I am. Guys follow me into battle. It definitely has changed me a little bit. Some of the stuff I can’t do or can’t say. Last year, if someone pushed me in the back after the play happened, I’d try to mix it up. Now, I can’t do that. If guys see a captain do that, it’s something they might think they can do. That’s something I have to be conscious of.”

