Record-Breaking Kurt Hinish Ready To Go Out With A Bang

Notre Dame captain Kurt Hinish has played more games than any player in school history

It’s not often that a nose tackle finishes with 10 tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss in just one game. The proof is in Hinish’s performance against Virginia. He had zero tackles against the Cavaliers.

That doesn’t mean Hinish wasn’t effective. His job was to plug holes and occupy offensive linemen so that the linebackers and defensive ends can be disruptive.

The Irish (9-1) finished with seven sacks against the Cavaliers. That included two for Rylie Mills, who was playing his first game at defensive end.

Hinish said Navy’s offensive game plan was like a feast for him. He just kept eating. Hinish’s career-high previous to Navy was when he had five tackles against Virginia Tech.

“It was pretty sweet,” he said. “They ran the ball only. I knew that’s what they were going to do. So Coach (Mike) Elston and Coach (Marcus) Freeman - we talked about it a little bit. They were like, ‘Dude, we are just going to line you up over center. Anything that goes between both A and B gaps, you got it.' That’s what I did. So, whenever I was out there, I made every tackle I could.”

Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech will solidify what will perhaps be an unobtainable record.

Hinish will have played in his 59th game at Notre Dame. Two more loom if Hinish stays healthy. The Irish have Stanford and a bowl game left.

Former defensive end Daelin Hayes (2016-20) appeared in 53 games; that was the old record.

The pandemic year in 2020, which allowed for an extra season for players, helped Hinish. He’s a true five-year player.

“It means I’ve been here too long," Hinish said of his games played record. "It's cool. Not many people can say they broke a record at Notre Dame and I did. You know, I’m a smart ass. And I always like to joke around. I like to push everyone’s buttons. When I was walking around the locker room, and they were pushing back, I’d always say, ‘How many records do you have?’"

Hinish, who said he doesn’t get sick because he drank from the hose when he was a kid, did miss two games this year, proving he’s not invincible.

He didn’t play against Wisconsin and Cincinnati.

Hinish said he was diagnosed with migraine headaches. Hinish had never missed a game going back to his youth football games until this season.

Hinish said he was “losing his mind” when he couldn’t play. Hinish said the medical staff thought he had a concussion initially.

He went to the University of Michigan to get the migraine diagnosis.

According to Hinish, the migraines caused him to feel nauseous. Hinish is now taking medicine, which has helped control the migraines. Hinish’s dad, Kurt Sr., who has survived cancer on multiple occasions, said Kurt needs to toughen up.

“My dad blew up on me,” he joked about him missing the two games. “Migraines, not good enough.”

Hinish is looking forward to running on the field one more time at Notre Dame. The Irish (9-1) play Georgia Tech (3-7) for their final home game. It’s Senior Day.

“It’ll be exciting,” he said. “You know, my mom will probably cry. I’m not a crier. I’m an emotional guy but I don’t cry. My dad is going to be happy. It is what it is for my dad. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion but I’ll be excited.”

