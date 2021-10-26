Breaking Down Playing Without Kyle Hamilton, Brian Kelly's PC Comments, CFB Week 8 Roundup

Irish Breakdown dives into what playing without Kyle Hamilton looks like, Brian Kelly comments and week 8 of the college football season

Notre Dame will be playing without Kyle Hamilton against North Carolina and Irish head coach Brian Kelly had a lot to say during his most recent press conference. It was also a wild weekend of college football action.

In our latest video at Irish Breakdown we talk about those topics and much, much more.

We begin the breakdown talking about the loss of Hamilton, what Notre Dame must do to replace him and the challenges of North Carolina having a week to prepare playing against a defense that he's not a part of.

Kelly also had some interesting comments about guard Cain Madden and how well the Irish coach thinks he played recently. We discuss Madden's play and how getting the right guard position fixed is the final step for the offensive line in 2021.

We also discussed the changes Notre Dame made on offense, the frustration why it took so long to make those changes and how important it is for the staff to continue down this path in the final five games of the regular season.

It was another wild weekend of college football and we discussed that as well, including the new overtime rule that impacted the Penn State/Illinois game. The show concluded with a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter