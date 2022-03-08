Kyle Hamilton Remains In Top 10 Of Post-Combine Mock Draft

Former Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton is still in the Top 10 in the latest post-combine mock draft from Dane Brugler

Former Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton is fresh off of an uneven 2022 NFL Scouting Combine performance, leaving some to question if a fall may be in his future when April rolls around. The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler doesn’t see much of a slide taking place, projecting Hamilton to go No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in his most recent mock draft.

That comes after being selected with the No. 7 overall to the New York Giants in Brugler’s previous mock draft back on January 19th. Hamilton’s versatility and upside is a huge plus for a Falcons defense that needs a an overhaul all over the unit, Brugler affirms.

“Last year in his first draft as the Falcons’ general manager, Terry Fontenot stuck to the best-player-available strategy and drafted Kyle Pitts, which was an immediate home run for the Falcons’ offense. If Fontenot follows the same philosophy this year, Hamilton’s athleticism, intelligence and versatility could be too enticing to pass up. A wide receiver like Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson also makes a lot of sense here, especially with the recent Calvin Ridley news.” - Brugler, The Athletic

Hamilton turned in a dynamic three year career as a member of the Notre Dame program, finishing with 138 total tackles, eight interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The Atlanta native would be welcomed home by the in-state Atlanta Falcons, bringing a dynamic move piece that will be welcomed by defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

The 6-4, 220-pound safety had his season cut short during their contest against USC on October 23rd, missing the remainder of the season while recovering from an injured knee. Still, Hamilton was able to nab three interceptions and four pass breakups in just seven games.

It isn’t often that safeties are selected in the top ten of the NFL Draft - and hasn’t been done since Jamal Adams was selected with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. While it was not quite as high as once projected, it is still an outstanding accomplishment for the Notre Dame program and Hamilton.

The Irish haven’t had a defensive back selected in the first round since the 2012 cycle, where the Minnesota Vikings selected former Notre Dame star Harrison Smith with the No. 29 selection. Since being selected, Smith has put together an incredible career, including six Pro Bowl honors and was also named an All-Pro selected twice during his ten year career.

