Kyle Hamilton Talks About Being The Best Player In The NFL Draft, Competing

Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton spoke with the media following his performance at the team's Pro Day. Hamilton talked about competing, the NFL Draft, his upcoming visits with teams and where things stand heading into the remainder of the draft process.

During the interview Hamilton noted he has already met with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints already on zoom calls.

He talked about what this process has been like for him so far and how it is a dream come true. He also discussed that he's the best player in the draft, and why it's important for him to believe that, and why every top prospect should believe that.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter