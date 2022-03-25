Skip to main content

Kyle Hamilton Talks About Being The Best Player In The NFL Draft, Competing

Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton talked about the NFL Draft and Notre Dame's Pro Day

Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton spoke with the media following his performance at the team's Pro Day. Hamilton talked about competing, the NFL Draft, his upcoming visits with teams and where things stand heading into the remainder of the draft process.

During the interview Hamilton noted he has already met with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints already on zoom calls.

He talked about what this process has been like for him so far and how it is a dream come true. He also discussed that he's the best player in the draft, and why it's important for him to believe that, and why every top prospect should believe that.

