    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Still Not Cleared To Play

    Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is still not cleared to play ahead of the matchup against the potent Virginia offense
    Author:

    There is still no clarity on the status of Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton

    Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said that Hamilton will return to play when he’s medically cleared.

    Hamilton, a mid-season Associated Press All-American selection, hurt his knee in the first half of the USC game. He hasn’t returned since that game and he won’t play on Saturday against Virginia. Hamilton has three interceptions

    Kelly is pushing back against the speculation that Hamilton will shut it down for the season to protect his position in the NFL draft. Hamilton is projected to go in the top 10.

    “I want to be clear on this because I think there are a bunch of narratives out there about Kyle, Kyle is not medically cleared to play. Once he is cleared to play, he has every intention of playing,” Kelly said. “He just hasn’t been cleared yet. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I just want to make sure it’s clear that this isn’t a young man that doesn’t want to play, that he’s protecting himself for the NFL Draft and a bunch of other stuff. Here’s a guy in the weight room that is doing all the things that an engaged captain of our football team would do.”

    Initially, Kelly said the injury wasn’t serious and that he expected Hamilton to return.

    On Monday, Kelly said that “other doctors” were weighing in on Hamilton’s injury and that the family wants “completed information” before any decisions are made.

    Kelly added that Hamilton is dealing with an injury that “takes time and it’s taken more time and like I said when our medical people clear him, he’ll be back. I wanted to be really clear on that situation so we don’t have false narratives about what his intentions are. I hope that’s crystal clear so we can move forward.”

    In other injury news, Kelly said he expects Drew White to play despite the torn PCL and that running back C’Bo Flemister is out this week after getting banged up in practice.

