    December 10, 2021
    Kyle Hamilton Named A Walter Camp First Team All-American

    Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp for the second straight year
    Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton was named a Walter Camp first team All-American for the second straight season. Hamilton was one of just three players on this year's first team to be named that for the second straight season, and the only one on defense.

    This is an impressive honor for Hamilton considering he played just half the season. Hamilton registered 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass break ups and three interceptions. He played the first six games of the season but was injured in the first quarter of Notre Dame's 31-16 victory over USC and never returned.

    Hamilton was an impact player for the Irish when he was in the lineup. He racked up six tackles and had two huge interceptions in the 41-38 season opening win over Florida State. Two weeks later he came up with a huge late interception to go with 10 tackles and two pass break ups in the 27-13 win over Purdue.

    The junior from Atlanta missed the final five games of the season after going out early against USC. He is not expected to play in the bowl game and he is very likely to leave early for the NFL, where he is expected to be a very high draft pick.

    Wide receiver David Bell (Purdue), defensive end Jermaine Johnson (Florida State) and cornerback Coby Bryant (Cincinnati) were the Notre Dame opponents to earn first team honors.

