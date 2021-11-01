Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Will Miss A Second Straight Game

    Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will miss the Navy game, which is the second game he will be out
    Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced that All-American safety Kyle Hamilton will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained in the 31-16 win over USC.

    The Irish head coach said that Hamilton was coming along well but right now the medical staff is focusing on trying to get him ready to play against Virginia.

    Not playing Hamilton against Navy is a smart move even if Hamilton was able to get cleared. The cut blocking and style of offense that Navy employs is not something you want to subject a 6-4 athlete with a healing knee to.

    Notre Dame's defense struggled against North Carolina without its star safety, giving up 34 points and a season-high 565 yards in a 44-34 victory.

    Navy has struggled on offense this season. The Midshipmen are 2-6 and are scoring just 18.1 points per game while rushing for just 224.0 yards per game on the ground.

