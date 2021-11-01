Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Will Miss A Second Straight Game

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will miss the Navy game, which is the second game he will be out

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced that All-American safety Kyle Hamilton will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained in the 31-16 win over USC.

The Irish head coach said that Hamilton was coming along well but right now the medical staff is focusing on trying to get him ready to play against Virginia.

Not playing Hamilton against Navy is a smart move even if Hamilton was able to get cleared. The cut blocking and style of offense that Navy employs is not something you want to subject a 6-4 athlete with a healing knee to.

Notre Dame's defense struggled against North Carolina without its star safety, giving up 34 points and a season-high 565 yards in a 44-34 victory.

Navy has struggled on offense this season. The Midshipmen are 2-6 and are scoring just 18.1 points per game while rushing for just 224.0 yards per game on the ground.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter